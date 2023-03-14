As Russia’s invasion grinds on, Ukraine deserves the promise of a just peace

By the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the war had become dismayingly familiar to Ukrainians and outside observers alike.

A terrible routine had emerged: on the 800-kilometre front, two large armies faced each other, neither able to advance much. Ferocious fighting with huge casualties around Bakhmut had continued for six months.

Ukrainian forces had recaptured territory lost in the first days of the war in three major advances: northward from Kyiv in April, eastward from Kharkiv in September and up to the River Dnipro in the south, retaking Kherson in November.

The absence of major military successes for either side after that has brought the vocabulary of “stalemate” and “war of attrition” back into play.

Meanwhile, Russia has continued, every few weeks, to launch concentrated rocket attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure with diminishing effect as the performance of Ukraine’s anti-aircraft defence systems improves and repairs to electricity, water and heating supplies prove surprisingly efficient.

In short, the situation, terrible for Ukraine from a humanitarian perspective and militarily difficult for both sides, is not such as to persuade either belligerent that it is in imminent danger of defeat on the battlefield.

On the contrary, both expect new developments to give them an advantage over the adversary that would allow them to advance. In the case of Ukraine, it’s receiving more powerful weapons from the United States and its allies. In the case of Russia, it’s bringing more mobilised troops to the battlefront and reorienting industrial production to support the war effort more efficiently.

Both sides envisage improvements in their military fortunes and thus in their relative positions at the start of any peace negotiations. Assertions of readiness to engage in talks notwithstanding, each of the sides is ruling out negotiations by stipulating preconditions for dialogue that are unacceptable to the other.

The Russian Federation’s demands, articulated on the eve of the invasion by Putin in his speeches and notorious quasi-historical tirades and temporarily toned down after Russia’s military reverses, were reiterated at full volume in December by Russia’s foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov.

They include recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over regions of Ukraine which it has “annexed” (without, in fact, even fully occupying any of them except Crimea), as well as the “demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime [ie Ukraine] [and] the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands…”

“Denazification”, as Russia’s official and semi-official propagandists delight in explaining, is code for the termination of Ukraine’s sovereignty and the erasure of the identity of Ukrainians as members of a nation in its own right.

In effect, the Russian Federation demands of Ukraine and the world that it be licensed to seize the territory and abrogate the sovereignty of other nation-states at will, setting at naught the key principle enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations that “all Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state”.

In the early weeks of the war, prior to Russia’s retreat from the Kyiv region and the discovery of the atrocities at Bucha and other towns that came under Russian occupation, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had signalled openness to talks on the condition that Russian troops withdraw to the front lines of February 23. He even floated the possibility that, in negotiations, Ukraine might be prepared to give up its constitutionally enshrined goal of joining NATO.

However, once the extent of the murders, rapes and tortures perpetrated by Russian troops on the territories they briefly occupied became evident, the Ukrainian position hardened.

Zelensky began consistently to articulate four terms without which Ukraine would not contemplate peace negotiations: restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity (meaning the withdrawal of Russian troops from within Ukraine’s borders of 1991, including Donbas and Crimea); a mechanism to try and, if found guilty, punish perpetrators of war crimes; payment of reparations by Russia for damage to persons and property; and credible guarantees of security for Ukraine.

At the G20 summit in Bali in November, Zelensky augmented these basic points with a demand to ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (by means of the withdrawal of Russian troops from the plant and its transfer to UN control), of grain exports through Ukrainian ports, and of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure (this to be preceded by an assessment of damage and recovery needs by UN-appointed experts).

He called for the return of the thousands of people, especially children, who had been forcibly deported from occupied territories, and the release of prisoners of war and political detainees. He pointed to the need for rehabilitation of the hundreds of thousands of hectares of land made unusable by landmines and unexploded shells.

Ukraine’s objectives in the war as outlined by Zelensky draw justification from the principles of relations between nation-states as codified in international instruments, above all the UN Charter.

Ukraine wants the return of its legal territories as they were prior to Russia’s illegal land seizures of 2014. It also wants justice for its dead, injured, dispossessed, displaced and traumatised citizens. And it wants to be safe from Russia in the future.

These are just and rational wishes. They are held in common by the government of Ukraine and, as opinion polling demonstrates, by the overwhelming majority of Ukraine’s citizens in all parts of the country – including those who speak more Russian than Ukrainian.

The view, still held by some in the West, that Ukraine should not be helped to combat its adversary but rather pressured to negotiate with Russia as soon as possible is neither just nor rational.

It’s unjust because such a course of action would force Ukraine to concede territory and abandon many of its citizens to the tender mercies of Russian occupation. It’s irrational because forcing a de facto surrender of Ukraine would constitute deliberate abandonment of the international rule of law in favour of the law of the jungle.

The course of the war that Russia wages against Ukraine, like the future in general, cannot be predicted.

Having already lasted for nine years, the war might continue for many more. Or, even if Ukraine’s armed forces push the Russians back to the 1991 border, Russia might continue its aerial attacks on Ukraine. Or there might be an armistice and a cessation of hostilities along some as yet undefined line, but no peace treaty. Or Russia – whoever is in charge of it at the time – might at some point decide that continuing the war is too costly and agree to peace on something approaching Ukraine’s terms.

Irrespective of what might happen in the future, however, at the moment the ethical and reasonable imperative for state actors is clear: Ukraine must be helped to defend itself.

READ MORE:

Australian Army preps to train Ukrainian volunteers