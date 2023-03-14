CPSU bargaining team named ahead of formal bargaining date

The CPSU has revealed the seven members of its bargaining team, before formal APS wage bargaining starts on March 30.

The seven are Services Australia’s Emma White, Defence’s Evan Walton, the National Indigenous Australians Agency’s Jo Kerr, DAFF’s Kelly Miller, ATO’s Sam Roehr, Social Service’s Lee Forace, and Education’s Sarah Dinsmore.

CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly said it was a “strong and experienced team” of workplace representatives.

“The CPSU’s team has decades of experience representing APS members and is deeply committed to getting the outcomes public sector employees need and deserve,” Donnelly commented.

“Our members want to see real pay increases that keep up with the cost-of-living, significantly improved and innovative workplace conditions, measures to address pay disparity, and rights and conditions locked into enterprise agreements – and that’s what we’ll be fighting for.

“The CPSU and the government share the goal of re-establishing the APS as a model employer, and we look forward to getting to work on doing that.”

Kerr and Miller previously gave evidence at a 2016 public hearing on the government’s workplace bargaining policy.

Deputy commissioner Peter Riordan is leading the government side of negotiations.

With the formal date set for March 30, the government has an expectation bargaining should be finished up at July 2023, although “there is no set time-frame for APS and agency-level bargaining to finish” according to the APSC FAQs.

“It is beneficial for all parties to reach agreement on common terms as quickly as possible, so that agencies may finalise their enterprise agreements,” the APSC said.

In January, the APSC sent out a survey to staff asking for their priorities to inform the policy on service-wide bargaining.

As previously reported by The Mandarin, the survey asked public servants to live five priorities out of: workplace flexibility, leave entitlements, pay and pay scales, mobility, flex time, TOIL, health and wellbeing, career progression, superannuation, hours of work, allowances and reimbursements, overtime, dispute resolution, performance management, and Christmas shut down period arrangements.