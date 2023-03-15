Towards 2042: South Australia cements place as sovereign manufacturing hub under AUKUS-SSN deal

South Australia has emerged as the big industry winner from the $368 billion AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine acquisition program, with the state’s Osborne shipyard designated the construction site for the new SSN-AUKUS boats that are still on the drawing board.

An initial $2 billion will be sunk into the facility over the next four years to create and prepare a new Submarine Construction Yard that Defence says will be triple the size of the one originally intended for the now dumped French conventionally-powered submarines.

Ironically, the French Attack Class boats, in an Australian configuration, were designed first as nuclear-powered vessels but then were heavily modified to run a diesel-electric powerplant.

Australia’s overall history with submarine construction has been punctuated by major delays and cost blowouts, with the machines regarded as a costly but necessary capability.

At the same time, submarine building has taken on a near-religious pollical quality in the City of Churches following the junking of Australia’s domestic automotive manufacturing capability last decade after generations of dependence on government subsidies and tax breaks to remain viable.

The AUKUS submarine program will go nowhere near the kinds of job numbers previously created by the automotive sector, but the government is betting the huge volumes of cash being injected will create its own economic ecosystem in South Australia.

The government’s publicity for the AUKUS build estimates that “At its peak, up to 4,000 workers will be employed to design and build the infrastructure for the Submarine Construction Yard in Osborne, South Australia.”

“A further 4,000 to 5,500 direct shipyard jobs are expected to be created to build nuclear-powered submarines in South Australia when the program reaches its peak.”

But it’s a slow burn, with the first SSN-AUKUS boat meant to come off the production line in 2042. That date may be somewhat optimistic because SSN-AUKUS is a new design, and while using more US technology than previous UK designs is still a far smaller military-industrial undertaking than the US submarine program.

Both the Virginia Class boats and the UK’s current Astute Class are hunter-killer subs, rather than ballistic missile vessels. In plain terms that means their primary purpose is to check and deny opposing naval sea power rather than participate in the apocalypse by launching dozens of nukes.

That means both the AUKUS boats and the Virginia Class will carry well-tested vertical launch systems for well-established armaments like Tomahawk cruise missiles, that have been in service since the early 1980s.

Unlike nuclear weapons that really only have a single-use scenario, conventional weapons like Tomahawk can be used against land or sea targets with subs making for a difficult-to-impossible to hit launch platform that can launch and run while remaining below the surface.

In tactical terms, this is one of the main counterbalances to China’s epic surface fleet expansion, especially in scenarios where its navy may seek to increase its presence in areas not previously contested.

The systems are also well tested in real conflicts having been repeatedly used in Iraq and the Gulf War conflicts. Ship and air-launched missiles are a far cheaper option, but nothing quite delivers an unanticipated punch like a missile fire from beneath the sea.

It’s this vertical launch system (VLS) capability that Osborne will have the job of building into the new SSN-AUKUS boats, along with the boats themselves.

Notably, such is the epic cost of nuclear-powered submarines that the US Navy opted to refit its previously nuclear-armed Ohio Class ballistic missile subs with conventional Tomahawk batteries, redesignating them ‘guided missile submarines’ (SSGNs).

The result is the underwater equivalent of a B-52 heavy bomber, with 22 launch tubes loaded with 7 Tomahawks each, or 154 missiles that can reportedly be squeezed off in around six minutes.

The Virginia Class by comparison has a 12-tube VLS — still plenty of punch if needed.

It may be a generation away, but no one in South Australia is knocking back the AUKUS subs business.

“South Australia has a critical contribution to Australia’s next-generation nuclear-powered submarine program by ensuring there is a world-class facility to build and deliver this transformational capability for our nation, said deputy prime minister and minister for defence Richard Marles.

“There will be thousands of jobs in South Australia to support the build of the submarine construction yard and of our Australian nuclear-powered submarine.”

“This is the greatest industrial undertaking ever for Australia. It will be transformative for South Australian industry,” said minister for defence industry Pat Conroy.

“This is an unprecedented investment in our national power and a historic investment in South Australia,” said minister for foreign affairs and Adelodian Penny Wong, leaving the state’s leader with a limited range of superlatives to reach for.

“The significance of this moment cannot be overstated,” said South Australian premier Peter Malinauskas.

“The AUKUS submarines will be the most complex machines that have ever been built in human history. And they will be built here in South Australia.”

It is certainly a great leap forward in confidence for local manufacturing.

In 2014, defence minister David Johnston infamously said he would not trust the government-owned Australian Submarine Corporation to “build a canoe”.

