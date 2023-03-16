Phone jammers set for Sydney schools? NSW election puts telecommunications interference back on the spectrum

It’s been a good decade since NSW politicians and the telecommunications industry went a few rounds in the ring over how the laws of physics actually work, and why you can’t just change them courtesy of a legislative amendment or disallowable instrument.

No matter, there is an election in a couple of weeks, so caution and reality be damned, let’s see what kooky ideas will resonate with voters. Or at least give them a source of outrage for the weekend barbecue as the cricket ends and the league season starts.

Case-in-point this week is the emergence of an apparent NSW Labor initiative to foist mobile phone jammers and assorted other mobile device management technology onto schools to ensure that students are looking at their laptops or electronic whiteboards – not Tik Tok, Brown Cardigan or Spanian’s latest kebab review.

Solutionist doctrine

It’s not so much a policy as a gimmick looking for an instant social media audience and a quick headline.

This was, perhaps, inevitable.

So far the election campaign season in the Convict State has been worryingly civil — NSW has fixed four-year terms — so it was only a matter of time before some focus-group propelled rabbit was going to be yanked by the ears from the magic policy hat and thrown to send the dogs running in a new direction.

So far, the mystical school mobile phone controller looks to be something of a policy ‘media drop’ gone awry. There might be some tech behind it but how could anyone tell?

Be afraid

It appears the latest phone jammer was bowled-up to the Daily Telegraph, which summarily savaged it. So, that’s not good.

One part of the sell-in gone wrong appears to be the acres of previous stories on prison-based mobile phone thwarting gone sour. The other part could be it got sent to Nine before News Corp. Whatevs.

There are real reasons why jails have had problems nuking mobiles from the inside, despite a long-running campaign under the previous NSW government.

Put simply, that was a fan-forced faecal festival, with everyone from the cops to ambos to garage door companies telling former NSW attorney-general John Hatzistergos to stop trying to DIY a prison jammer.

Electronic warfare types held little truck with the idea, essentially labelling it a doctrine of service denial that was incompatible with everyday service availability.

But communications have evolved.

Hope you like jamming too …

The so-called ‘jamming’ technology used at the moment is limited in its technical description (for obvious reasons) but is more of a forced routing solution than a jammer per se.

We’ll come back to that, bear with us.

What really stands out in the current proposed solution for schools is it has all the tell-tale hallmarks of vapourware. A catchy name, a shiny website and no customer references or case studies. Technical details are equally scant.

The real giveaway is the lack of a phone number, or profiles of founders, or backers for a company calling itself Educell Technologies — not to be confused with the far more googleable Slovenian stem-cell biotech with the same name.

Archives of Educell’s online presence reveal its website was only minted in December 2021, raising more questions.

Even its key staff page (and it’s not a big company) has been conveniently if conspicuously 404ed (yanked from public view).

Fortunately, the internet still has a short-term memory and the luminary team’s bios can still be exhumed.

Remote control

Companies looking to get on the coin of the NSW Department of Education’s procurement system are nothing. Neither are such companies selling miraculous technical solutions using the media and political pressure to create a problem for their cure – remotely controlling student access to content using so-called ‘spyware’ or ‘bossware’ through any number of trackers and blockers.

Most of these are intrusive and privacy-eroding but justified on the basis that they fix really bad problems, like teenagers doing really stupid things. Perhaps the most infamous case of intrusive software came when NSW Education briefly flirted with installing ‘security’ software from a company called Brigadoon Software that was trying to sell phoenixed law enforcement software.

Its proprietor and founder was an ex-cop from New York later convicted of illegally selling Trojans and other hacking tools that were as poor in quality as they were illegal. The story, as reported in The Register, published a highly amusing if disturbing series of exposes on the hustle.

Insufficient signal

Now back to the real reasons phone ‘jammers’ keep failing as a commercial application.

The first is that they really don’t make money; they essentially destroy signal, and with it capital. Everyone within 10 km of a jammer wants to smash it into small pieces.

Put simply, they’re about as much fun as living next door to a very low-frequency naval transmitter. Few things are unaffected, just ask a cockroach.

The second is that there are always low-tech bypasses to the problems that they solve.

The third is just plain trust, and the fact they deny choices, and thus consequences for those choices. Mobile phone bans for kids in the digital age when kids are being told the digital world is their future doesn’t really make sense.

When now NSW secretary of the Department of Premier and Cabinet Michael Coutts-Trotter (also known as MCT) was confronted with the choice of rewiring, indeed unwiring, public schools with WiFi rather than Cat 5, he seized on the opportunity to elevate education rather than the threat. Under the guidance of John Della Bosca, MCT came up with a network that whitelisted applications and websites known to be safe and a school laptop that was, in his own words, unsaleable at a pub if stolen. The machines were literally locked to the Department of Education network.

True, there were some very ordinary devices issued to students as a result, but it was a fundamentally inclusive, rather than exclusive, policy from the outset. And a free ordinary device that no one wanted to steal was certainly better than none. They worked a treat and propelled NSW Education forward a decade within a couple of years.

None of that is on display with the phone-jamming proposal.



