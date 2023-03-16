New APS purpose statement in the works

Recommendation 6 of the Thodey Review — to develop an APS purpose statement — is underway, according to the latest update from the country’s top mandarins.

A new communique from when the secretaries board met last week confirms that four years after the report dropped, action on recommendation 6 is in train.

Thodey’s 2019 independent review of the APS found the bureaucracy lacked a clear unified purpose, and criticised the proliferation of more than 170 various purpose statement documents across the bureaucracy. This volume of materials supported and reinforced agency-specific purpose over whole-of-government priorities, the ‘Our public service, our future’ report said.

PM&C boss Glyn Davis and public sector reform secretary Gordon de Brouwer contributed to the independent review in their former capacity and public policy experts.

The board confirmed the next stage will be the consideration of draft terms of reference for the APS-wide purpose statement. The group is scheduled to next meet on 12 April.

The group was also briefed by Dr de Brouwer on developments about proposed changes to the Public Service Act 1999 (with consultation with government employees to start in March), a long-term insights briefing model, and an update on the hotly anticipated in-house consulting model.

“[The model would] reduce reliance on external consultants. An in-house consulting function could work in partnership with portfolios to deliver government priorities,” the communique said.

Robodebt was also considered by the heads of government departments, with APS commissioner Peter Woolcott updating the group on integrity issues raised by the royal commission into the unlawful scheme. Commission hearings concluded last week.

“The board noted the reporting date for the royal commission has been extended to 30 June 2023,” the communique said.

This year’s chief operating officer (COO) committee will prioritise three themes, the board heard, including supporting the implementation of the APS reform agenda, implementing the 2023 APS bargaining policy, and lifting diversity across the bureaucracy.

The secretaries were also updated on conversations about an APS-wide approach to flexible work led by Woolcott, Department of Employment and Workplace Relations head Natalie James and Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water head David Fredericks.

Meanwhile, Finance Department boss Jenny Wilkinson and Treasury secretary Dr Steven Kennedy briefed the group on preparations for the 2023-24 budget.

Reconciliation and closing the gap themes, as well as the headway made by the remote Australia working group, also loomed large at the secretary board meeting.

National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) CEO Jody Broun shared an update on the federal Closing the Gap implementation plan.

“Secretaries reaffirmed their commitment to driving delivery of commitments in their portfolio,” the communique said.

Together, Broun and Woolcott outlined progress on the government’s referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People in the constitution. They canvassed work to advise and support APS staff about the referendum, particularly First Nations employees.

The secretaries also discussed the federal response to civil unrest in Alice Springs, at the request of loyal mayor Matt Paterson in January, after a spike in property offences, assaults, and crimes involving stolen cars. A number of the department heads subsequently travelled to the central Australian town to hear firsthand some of the social challenges the community faced.

“[The board discussed] the work underway to establish governance arrangements, the work of the Central Australia Regional Controller, and feedback from […] a range of community and government stakeholders,” the communique said.

Former PM&C secretary Martin Parkinon also briefed the group on the latest news from the tri-partnership Sir Roland Wilson Foundation initiative between the APS, the Australian National University and Charles Darwin University. Dr Parkinson is chair of the foundation.

“The Foundation and its partners build research-informed public policy capability and leadership through postgraduate scholarships, professional development and networking opportunities,” the communique said.

“Its vision is for a strong APS with world-class leadership and capability for utilising research and evidence to address public policy challenges of national and global significance for the benefit of all Australians.”

