Navy evolves another Cape-class into active service

Australia’s new and second-hand big-budget nuclear subs might be commanding all of the headlines, but Defence’s more overt coastal-integrity push, via the use of fast, multi-agency patrol boats, is continuing in earnest, with the fifth ‘evolved Cape-class patrol boat’ (CCPB) being launched in Henderson, Western Australia.

Named ADV Cape Woolamai, the latest of the eight commissioned and locally manufactured ships built by Austal has hit the water around 12 months after construction started, as production of the fleet of fast boats is ramped up.

The CCPBs are deliberately not heavily armed, sporting just a pair standard issue of .50 calibre machine guns mounted on deck.

As small and comparatively inexpensive naval boats, that are essentially leased or chartered, they fill the role of patrolling close to shore and around areas where illegal activities like poaching, illegal fishing, drug running and unauthorised arrivals are intercepted and deterred.

They’re also being used to fill a bit of a gap as the Navy swaps out its Armidale-class patrol boats for the increased capability of the Arafura-class offshore patrol vessels.

Even so, CCPBs run a crew of 25, allowing them to run multiple watches when out on duty. They’re also a bit of a lifestyle choice for crew: smaller bots stay out for shorter periods, meaning crew can spend more regular time with their families on shore rather than several months away at a time.

Some of the upgrades on the new CCPBs include better quality and longer-lasting sustainment systems for longer patrols.

The new tubs build on the existing fleet of ten CCPBs already in operation with the Navy and Border Force. Austal also sells CCPB boats to Trinidad Tobago.

Head of patrol boats and specialist ships rear admiral Wendy Malcolm said the evolved CCPB project supported around local 400 jobs.

“The evolved CCPBs will form an integral part of Australia’s maritime surveillance and protection strategy and will help detect, deter and respond to threats in our exclusive economic zone,” Malcolm said.

“These vessels will be able to combat the full range of border security threats. They can identify, track and intercept an extended range of vessels in the maritime domain in a variety of weather conditions.”

The delivery of Cape Wooamai follows hot on the heels of the launch and testing of ADV Cape Naturaliste, which has finished testing and been sent to its home base of Darwin.

