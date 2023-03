Treaty and gender lens are not mutually exclusive, says Victoria’s DPC

Lawyer and policy adviser Elly Patira has shared the pathway Victoria has taken in developing a treaty framework for the state, describing the process as empowering for otherwise unheard voices.

“[We must] aim for self-determining our voice and representative institutions, and ensuring those institutions are truly empowered to make decisions and deliver on First Nations women’s aspirations across all spheres — from social policy through to developing our culture and country-based economies,” Patira told an audience in Melbourne last week.

“Instead of trying to retrofit a system that was never designed for Aboriginal people, and certainly not for Aboriginal women, we have an incredible opportunity through treaty to reimagine the system in its entirety.”