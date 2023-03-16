Movers & Shakers: Inaugural appointments at Australia-India centre, ABC and Brisbane 2032

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 2

At the Department of Finance, Amy Fox was promoted to first assistant secretary.

Jan Hutton was appointed first assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

At Sport Integrity Australia, Luke McCann was appointed deputy chief executive officer, corporate.

Band 1

Matthew Strapp was promoted to assistant secretary, environment, resources & agriculture branch at the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet.

At the same department, Alexandra Stevenson was appointed assistant secretary, QUAD and AUKUS policy.

At the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, both Brek Batley and Stuart Watts were appointed assistant secretaries.

Three people were appointed to the role of senior executive lawyer at the Australian Government Solicitor: Jillian Storey, Leah Lyons and Michael O’Rourke.

Gavin Boyd was appointed to the Naval Shipbuilding & Sustainment Enterprise at Defence, based in Edinburgh.

First CEO for Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office

Graham Fraine has been named the inaugural CEO of the Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office, as Queensland prepares to host the Games.

Fraine is an experienced Queensland public servant, having held senior roles at departments such as Regional Development, Manufacturing and Water, Queensland Treasury and Premier and Cabinet.

The Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office will be responsible for coordinating the delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, working with Games partners.

Those partners include the federal and Queensland governments and local councils.

The office is underpinned by the Olympic and Paralympic Games Infrastructure Office. The latter will be responsible for designing and delivering the venues, villages and transport infrastructure.

Fraine’s department congratulated him on his appointment, with deputy director-general Linda Dobe acting as director-general from March 27.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the model chosen “cut red tape” and “provides input from all of our Games partners”.

“This body represents nine months of discussion with all of our Games partners on the best and most efficient way of delivering the best Olympic and Paralympic Games ever,” Palaszczuk said.

First CEO for Centre for Australia-India Relations

Tim Thomas has been named the inaugural CEO of the Centre for Australia-India Relations, following the appointment of its first chair Swati Dave.

Thomas’ most recent position was partner, global strategy group at KPMG.

On LinkedIn, the new CEO said he was “privileged” to take up the position.

“A lot that the Centre of Australia-India Relations can do in uplifting the economic relationship between two countries that are modern-day bastions of democracy, and two cultures at the heart of my identity,” Thomas said.

Foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said expanding Australia’s cooperation with India was “crucial” for the region.

“Mr Thomas has more than two decades of business experience across the Indo-Pacific working to support trade and investment in India and in Australia,” Wong said.

“I look forward to working with Tim, Swati and the centre’s advisory board as we seek to deepen our engagement with India.”

The government said more members of the advisory board would be announced in the next few months.

First chief content officer at ABC

Former Netflix executive Chris Oliver-Taylor has been appointed the ABC’s inaugural chief content officer.

Oliver-Taylor will report directly to ABC managing director David Anderson and will be responsible for a new content division at the public broadcaster.

The content division has been created out of a merger of the entertainment & specialist and regional & local divisions.

Oliver-Taylor said he was “thrilled” to be taking on the “critically important” role.

“In a time of infinite choice across screen, audio and digital, we must deliver high quality and impactful content that resonates with all Australians, and I know to deliver this impact you can only do it with an amazing team,” he said.

“I am very much looking forward to working with David, the leadership team and all the talented people at the ABC to ensure the ABC continues to be trusted, relevant and valued into the future.”

Anderson said Oliver-Taylor was “one of the most experienced, both locally and internationally, content leaders in the industry”.

“The ABC chief content officer is a role that requires leadership across all content platforms — screen, audio and digital — and must have the right creative approach to support the work of all our content teams and deliver for the Australian public,” the managing director said.

Entertainment & specialist director Jennifer Collins and regional & local director Warwick Tiernan will continue in their roles, reporting to Oliver-Taylor.

The new chief content officer starts his role in late March, with the content division in effect from July 1.

Inaugural Queensland family and child commissioner to lead review

Cheryl Vardon, who was the first Queensland family and child commissioner, was appointed to lead a review into the state’s non-state schools accreditation framework.

She was commissioner for public administration in the ACT in 2004, and has led reviews for the Queensland government previously in 2016 and 2017.

For this review, Vardon will see if the legislation governing the powers of the Non State Schools Accreditation Board is fit-for-purpose per the terms of reference.

“I’m looking forward to taking a consultative approach with all stakeholders as we share a common goal of ensuring the best educational experience for students with their families shaping futures for a changing world,” Vardon said.

“I will draw on my experience as a director-general of education in other states of Australia, and as a regional director in the field of education, along with significant experience in working with young people and leading reviews which have resulted in policy changes to improve the safety and well-being of children and young people.”

Queensland education minister Grace Grace said it was the right time to review the five-year-old legislation.

“The review will look at the regulation of non-state schools in other jurisdictions, assess the powers currently in place, consider the balance between imposing standards and minimising any regulatory burden, and make recommendations for improvements,” the minister said.

Head of HR profession extended

Jacqui Curtis’ term as head of the HR profession has been extended, according to the secretaries board communique.

Interim administrator appointed following council dismissal

The Victorian government appointed an interim administrator in the Moira Shire Council following the council’s dismissal.

A commission of inquiry said it has referred the murder of employee Rick Devlin to the state coroner, with allegations of corrupt conduct referred to IBAC.

A report by the inquiry found many issues with the council, including its treatment of the health and safety of employees, management of asbestos waste and a failure in the council’s CEO of their duties.

Victorian local government minister Melissa Horne appointed John Tanner as an interim administrator for three months.

Tanner, alongside Frances O’Brien, was one of the commissioners who reviewed the council.

A permanent panel of administrators will be appointed.

Horne said Tanner and the future panel will “ensure council services are delivered effectively for the community and the health and wellbeing of staff is prioritised”.

“It is vital that every council properly represents its community.

“That was not the case in Moira Shire — the findings of the commission of inquiry demanded drastic action be taken in the interests of local residents and businesses,” Horne said.

Tassie Legal Aid director

Kristen Wylie was appointed the director of Tasmania Legal Aid, having worked at the organisation since 2011.

Tasmanian attorney general Elise Archer congratulated Wylie on her appointment to the “important service”.

“She was awarded the Tasmanian Women Lawyers Achievement Award in 2022 in recognition of her significant professional contribution and achievements, and was also the joint recipient of the Law Society of Tasmania’s President’s Award in 2023,” Archer said.

“Her extensive experience and legal knowledge will serve her well, and I am confident she will capably lead the organisation’s future strategic direction.”

Wylie is replacing Vincenzo Caltabiano, who left to become a Victorian magistrate in October last year.

HTA Review Reference Committee appointment

Elizabeth de Somer was appointed to the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Review Reference Committee.

Currently the CEO of Medicines Australia, de Somer said it was an “honour” to be appointed.

The CEO replaces John Young as the medicines industry representative on the board, with de Somer thanking Young for his time in the role.

“John is a globally experienced industry leader and Medicines Australia is extremely pleased with what he has achieved on behalf of the medicines industry and will continue through a prominent and important board position,” de Somer said.

“The HTA Review is a crucial step in improving access to innovative medicines for all Australians.

“Success will hinge on a strong voice for reform and a collaborative approach. I intend to bring both to this important appointment.”

ACT inspector of correctional services

Rebecca Minty has been appointed the new inspector of correctional services in the ACT, stepping up from her role as deputy inspector of correctional services.

Minty’s appointment is for a five-year term, replacing Neil McAllister.

The new inspector has experience in the human rights space, and was a co-founder of the Australia Optional Protocol to the Convention Against Torture (OPCAT) Network.

ACT corrections minister Mick Gentleman welcomed Minty while thanking the outgoing McAllister.

“I’d like to thank and acknowledge the significant and valued contribution Neil McAllister had as the inaugural inspector during the last five years,” Gentleman said.

“Neil has paved the way for his successors. He has contributed to the ongoing improvement of correctional centres and services in the ACT, having completed numerous reviews into incidents and issues facing our correctional centres.

“I am very pleased to welcome Rebecca Minty as the ACT’s new inspector of correctional services.

“Ms Minty … also has a strong background in human rights law and policy and detention oversight, both in the ACT and internationally.”

Victorian mental health and wellbeing commissioners

New statutory authority the Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission will be led by chair commissioner Treasure Jennings.

Jennings is currently the mental health complaints commissioner.

Joining Jennings on the leadership team are commissioners Annabel Brebner, Jacqueline Gibson and Kathleen Maggie Toko.

One of the tasks of the new commission will be to reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Its establishment was one of the recommendations of the Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System.

Victorian mental health minister Gabrielle Williams said the new commission was an “important oversight body that will lead to a safer and more compassionate mental health system for all Victorians”.

“A reliable and accountable mental health system is a key recommendation of the royal commission into the mental health system – and the new commission will play a pivotal role in achieving this outcome,” Williams said.

The appointments are effective from April 1, with the commission formally commencing September 1.

Tourism Tasmania chief marketing officer

Lindene Cleary was appointed as chief marketing officer for Tourism Tasmania.

Cleary was previously acting in the role, and has also been head of brand marketing at the organisation.

Tourism Tasmania CEO Sarah Clark took to LinkedIn to congratulate Cleary on her appointment.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Lindene, a passionate Tasmanian, continuing to push the boundaries and lead the challenger brand space in tourism marketing, putting Tasmania well and truly on the map!” Clark said.