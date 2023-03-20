Health authorities should use less stigmatising ways to describe Mpox

Since the global outbreak of Mpox last year, the disease has been articulated by public health bodies in Australia in various ways which perpetuate myths and stereotypes that stigmatise homosexual and bisexual men, as well as other men who have sex with men.

Of course, Mpox is a real disease that is transmitted between human beings, and is contagious and damaging. Yet Mpox is at the same time an epidemic of meanings and interpretations that could be expressed differently to minimise stigmatisation and discrimination.

Describing who is at risk

What is striking about the narratives of Mpox is that they are not entirely new. Mpox is described as a sexually transmitted infection mostly among men who have sex with men, such as stated by the Victorian Department of Health.

Similarly, in defining who is at risk, the NSW Department of Health declared that people at highest risk are men who have sex with men, particularly those who are travelling to outbreak areas, have multiple sexual partners or attend large parties or sex on premises venues. Other Australian jurisdictions published similar material, such as South Australia.

These statements by health authorities accurately reflect the fact that Mpox mostly affects men who have sex with men. However, these gender/sexuality-focused definitions and categorisations — either using terms in relation to gender (men who have sex with men) or sexuality (gay, bisexual) — suggest a real danger of further stigma being generated towards this group .

Gay/bisexual communities have suffered tremendously because of the stigmatisation, minoritisation and marginalisation in the context of infectious diseases since the outbreak of HIV/AIDS in the 1980s. It is important to recognise the way language can be triggering and stigmatising.

Official narratives about Mpox in Australia could be improved by using more supportive, inclusive and less stigmatising language. Person-centred language is one way to address this issue.

Person-focused phrases emphasise people over and above their gender, sexuality, sexual acts and behaviours, which re-centres their humanity. For example, I advise against using acronyms such as MSM (men who have sex with men). Authorities should also use phrases such as ‘affected community’/‘population’ or ‘high-incidence population’ rather than ‘high-risk people’ or ‘people at high risk’.

Further, it would be less stigmatising to include an explicit acknowledgment that ‘…the risk of exposure to monkeypox is associated with behaviours involving close physical contact, not with an individual’s gender or sexuality’. This would help Mpox to be understood as a disease that is not so readily associated with homosexuality and assumed male promiscuity.

Describing how Mpox is spread and prevented

The Victorian Department of Health’s fact sheets, while acknowledging that “anyone who comes in very close contact with someone with MPX, particularly where skin-to-skin contact occurs, can become infected”, also place emphasis on men “who have sex with men, particularly those who are travelling to outbreak areas, have multiple sexual partners or attend large parties or sex on premises venues”.

This includes “saunas, adult cinemas/lounges, beats and sex parties” and who are “sexually active HIV negative/positive gay, bisexual, and other men, non-binary people assigned male at birth, or trans people who have sex with men (including cis and trans men)”.

This is likely to contribute to the stigmatisation of these categories of people.

Further adding to the emphasis on the ‘homosexual’ nature of Mpox transmission is the fact that the Victorian Department of Health published a specially formulated document titled ‘Monkeypox (MPX) virus – Information for gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men’ as a separate attachment that can be downloaded. In their words, there are “a few things you can do to protect yourself”, which include:

Limit your sexual partners or create a sex bubble until you are vaccinated;

Check that your partner/s are free of rashes, lesions or sores that could be MPX;

Don’t share your bed or sex toys with anyone outside of your sex bubble;

Exchange contact details with sexual partners;

Leave your contact details with sex-on-premises venues – you don’t have to leave your name.

This list could be better articulated in a number of ways.

Messages should reach those most vulnerable to infection without exaggerating sexual indulgence. Information should focus on the nature of the disease, its cause and origin and what individuals regardless of their gender and sexuality can do about it.

In addition, the focus on men who have sex with men risks obscuring the possibility that others could also be infected, which ultimately undermines efforts to contain the outbreak.

The language guide to HIV developed by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) of the US, which encourages the use of affirming and non-stigmatising language could help improve public messaging in Australia about Mpox. In addition, public authorities and scientists could use other resources, such as the American Medical Association’s Manual of Style guidelines which include chapters on grammar, punctuation, abbreviations, capitalisation, manuscript preparation and editing (for example, the singular they).

The use of less stigmatising language plays a crucial role in instilling an awareness of social and cultural inclusivity and diversity. Consultation with people in communities affected by diseases or disabilities and people of different ethnicity, occupation, age, sexual orientation, and gender, among others should be central.

A longer version of this article was published by Melbourne Asia Review, Asia Institute.