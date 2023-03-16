Working group to steer direction of WA mental health services

Western Australia has established a working group to determine the best way to run its mental health services.

It is part of the WA government’s response to a review of the health system handed to the McGowan administration last August.

That review resulted in 55 recommendations; 49 were accepted in principle by the government. A recommendation to integrate the state’s Mental Health Commission into the health department was rejected.

“A working group will be established to work alongside key stakeholders, consumers and carers to develop a clear model for best practice in mental health governance,” a government statement responding to the review said.

“Further consideration will also be given to recommendations on establishing local authorities to fund and plan services in order to ensure alignment with work already underway by the Department of Health.”

Health and mental health minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the government thanked the panel chaired by former public servant and EY partner Kym Peake.

“We are committed to ensuring patient care and lived experience is at the centre of our health system and these recommendations will help us to strengthen governance arrangements already in place to support this,” Sanderson said.

“Extensive stakeholder consultation was undertaken prior to preparing our response to better understand the impact of the recommendations and this will assist us to further examine the panel’s findings on some of these important recommendations.”

Sanderson has had her hands full following a parliamentary inquiry report into the practices of Esther Foundation, a private health organisation found to have engaged in “unacceptable practices”.

“The report acknowledges the substantial and compelling evidence provided by former residents of Esther House who came forward to share their experience,” the government response said.

“This evidence included allegations of emotional and psychological abuse, coercive and extreme religious practices, LGBTQA+ suppression and conversion practices, culturally harmful practices, medical complaints, family alienation, physical restraint and assaults and sexual assault.”

The government response said the committee received evidence of concerning practices at other private health organisations.

Five recommendations were made by the parliamentary committee. Each was either accepted in full or in principle.

These suggested changes involve a strengthening of laws to better regulate private health institutions.

