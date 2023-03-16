CPSU demands 20% pay hike across APS

The Community and Public Sector Union launched an audacious bid for a solid combined 20% pay rise across the Australian Public Service, a number that is set to define the union’s relationship with finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher, as the Albanese government approaches its first major budget.

In a sign of intense sensitivity around the claim, the announcement was revealed in a column by CPSU secretary Melissa Donnelly selectively given to the Canberra Times ahead of other media as the union attempts to make its case to both the government and the public.

The federal union is arguing that APS remuneration is behind by around a decade.

It comes after the previous Coalition government boxed the CPSU into choosing between the maintenance of generous conditions and a modest increase during negotiations with a then-disciplinarian Australian Public Service Commission in a low-inflation environment.

The CPSU is now gunning for 9% in year one, 6% in year two and 5% in year three, plus a cost of living adjustment payment bolted onto the Consumer Price Index as a hedge against inflation.

Donnelly argues that the size of the pay increase is partly justified by the need to return the APS to the status of a model employer after the aberrant robodebt scheme took the gloss off a public sector career.

“Our claim works to undo that damage across the whole APS. It will empower the public service, pull back people we lost, it will fill vacancies, guarantee flexibility and restore integrity. And a better functioning public service will deliver better public services for the Australian community,” Donnelly wrote.

Conspicuously absent in Donnelly’s description of the claim is any reference to the so-called Efficiency Dividend that has been used to hack jobs out of the APS and reduce its headcount.

While the previous Coalition government took gleefully showboated the culling of around 14,000 APS positions, most of the headcount reduction was set in train by the previous Rudd-Gillard-Rudd regime that used the enforced savings measure, introduced in the Hawke-Keating era, as a fiscal scalpel.

This is where the realpolitik of negotiations is likely to come into play, not least because thousands of administrative support and clerical functions are progressively being automated by now well-established technologies like business process automation and straight-through processing.

While robodebt was malfeasant at a policy level and comprehensively faked and then botched at a tech level, its genesis was Centrelink’s searing ambition to hook into the Australian Taxation Offices Single Touch Payroll to extract data and automate control of welfare payments.

That automation is now becoming a reality as technologies like digital identity demolish silos across agencies where multiple disparate accounts exist for one person. The relaunched myGov facility is just one example.

The CPSU has a heavy membership base in Services Australia, where a thousand IT contractors were shown the door around Christmas, and the agency will be a key battleground because of its industrialised numbers.

Notably, the CPSU is demanding minimum retention periods for staff being made redundant of between 13 and seven months, a claim that could pave the way for a rebalancing the APS in areas that have had to go high on headcount to compensate for a lack of technological progress.

There’s also a bid for a joint union-APS review of work-level standards and classifications, an interesting gesture given the APSC has already shut down any prospect of introducing new professional classifications for professionals like technologists, who make up a big proportion of the consultants the government is trying to reduce its reliance upon.

The language here is notably softer with the union calling for “adequate career pathways” and a right to union involvement in classification reviews.

The biggest question is what the union is potentially able to bowl up to appease Treasury, which is likely to suffer a bout of reflux from just the optics of claims into low double-digits, especially as interest rates keep heading north to curb inflation.

The size of the CPSU claim will also open an easy avenue of attack for the Opposition that the public has become a cash cow for unions as industrial membership across the private sector continues to fall.

Flexible work is also in the mix, though this offers the government more savings upside than it does downside because there is simply less office real estate needed.

Similarly, the work-from-anywhere opportunity offers huge scope for the APS to wean itself off geographic dependency on Canberra that has constrained its access to talent for many years, partly because of location and lifestyle, and partly because of lower comparative buying power over big cities.

“Our claim is the recipe for the APS getting its spark back and for the government to deliver on its commitment of becoming a model employer,” Donnelly wrote.

What the spark ignites is now the big question, especially with finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher both an ACT senator and the employer at the bargaining table.

What’s different this time is independent ACT senator David Pocock, who is unconstrained by the ALP’s numerical and factional links to the CPSU.

READ MORE:

CPSU bargaining team named ahead of formal bargaining date