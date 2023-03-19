Energy Skills Queensland to deliver ‘hands on’ program to grow emerging hydrogen industry

The Queensland government wants thousands of students to help build the state’s future hydrogen workforce via a new gateway program to be rolled out across 32 high schools.

The Hydrogen Gateway to Industry schools program has been expanded with an $800,000 boost from the government over the next three years.

David Cross, Energy Skills Queensland CEO, said he was proud to partner with the government to deliver the program.

“We look forward to working with students from Catholic Education, independent and public schools across Queensland,” Cross said.

The extra program funding will give more than 2,0000 young Queenslanders workplace experiences to assist them in their career choices and self-select pathways to employment.

In a statement, premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the local hydrogen industry was expected to grow by $19 billion by 2040. Approximately 4,350 jobs would flow from the growth of the industry in this time, she added, and Queensland wanted to capitalise on the potential of transforming into a “hydrogen superpower”.

“We need the workforce to support this jobs bonanza so that Queensland’s future workforce is primed and ready to go to capitalise on it,” the premier said.

“I’m proud my government is funding this Partnership program to connect education and industry to create a better, brighter future for thousands of students.”

With the aim of accelerating future skills and opportunities towards the hydrogen industry, the program gives students a range of learning experiences to broaden their science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) knowledge.

Teachers can also access professional development through the industry-led program to improve their context of STEAM subjects.

Minister for training and skills development Di Farmer said the initial target for participating schools of 30 education providers had already been exceeded.

“Our schools and their students have jumped at the opportunity to explore further career options, particularly in exciting emerging industries like hydrogen,” Farmer said.

“Our school kids want the good paying jobs we will create and skill them for in the renewable and clean energy sectors.”

Registered high schools for the program include:

Biloela

Chinchilla

Dalby and Oakey State High Schools

Ferny Grove State High School

Gladstone and Yeppoon State High Schools

Ignatius Park College (Cranbrook)

Isis District and Kepnock State High Schools

Kenmore State High School

Northern Beaches

Park Ridge State High School

Pimlico and William Ross State High Schools

Redeemer Lutheran College

Southern Cross Catholic College (Woody Point)

Springwood State High School

St Brendan’s College in Yeppoon

St Columban’s College (Caboolture)

St Edmund’s College (Woodend)

St James College (Brisbane)

St Laurence’s College (South Brisbane)

St Margaret Mary’s College (Hyde Park) and Cairns State High School

St Mary’s College in Maryborough

St Patrick’s College (Shorncliffe)

Stuartholme School (Toowong)

Sunshine Beach State High School

Trinity College (Beenleigh)

Trinity College (Gladstone)

Unity College (Caloundra West)

Wynnum State High School

Education minister Grace Grace said the key driver of the program was to equip students with skills for a hydrogen future. By 2040 the green hydrogen could support about 10,000 direct and indirect jobs as part of the state’s energy and jobs plan.

“Along with other school-based initiatives like our Local Schools Local Jobs election commitment, the government is preparing students for good jobs in emerging industry sectors, setting them up for a great future,” Grace said.

Queensland’s wider industry-led exposure programs gives participating students a chance to learn about production, engineering, storage, distribution and exporting processes for sectors spanning aerospace, advanced manufacturing, health, screen and media, and agribusiness.

Last year nearly 31,000 local students participated in the Gateway to Industry program across 11 industries.

