Peter Riordan says negotiation common terms set tone for ‘ambitious’, ‘open-minded’ APS bargaining

The APS workplace relations bargaining taskforce commissioner has published a list of 48 proposed common conditions that negotiations will consider by the end of the month.

Pay increases and a mechanism to reduce pay fragmentation across the APS will also be discussed, in addition to the proposed common conditions that the taskforce has put on the table.

The list will form the basis of negotiations between the taskforce, unions and APS Employee Bargaining Representatives (EBRs) about what common conditions should be reflected in all Australian Public Service (APS) enterprise agreements. The scope for unions and EBRs to put their own common terms as part of their claims also remains open.

Riordan issued a statement on Friday indicating he wanted the bargaining process to be both meaningful and wide-ranging. The proposed list of common conditions was developed following consultation with various government departments and agencies.

“The list of proposed common conditions is ambitious. It reflects that we are entering this process with an open mind,” the commissioner said.

“[I want the] discussion [to consider] the contemporary needs of our workforce, and the changing nature of the workplace.”

The commissioner said he would consider all claims made by unions and EBRs in good faith, flagging the possibility of the proposed common terms list being updated from time to time.

Agency lead negotiators have not received the proposed list, which includes flexible working arrangements, wellbeing, hours of work, flex time for APS and equivalent level employees, redundancy, retrenchment and redeployment, and time off in lieu for executive-level employees.

Riordan further noted that the proposed list was only a starting point for the bargaining process. He warned the first round of service-wide bargaining which will be finalised by the end of July 2023 may not resolve the list in its entirety.

“We will reserve for future rounds conditions that remain unresolved at the conclusion of this round of bargaining.

“Those future rounds will benefit from the work and discussions we’re starting now,” Riordan said.

