Australia’s new AUKUS strike power standardises on 40 year-old Tomahawk cruise missiles

It was probably still stamped Top Secret just a few days ago, but the worst-kept secret in Canberra since the announcement of the optimal pathway for AUKUS submarines is now almost official: Australia’s Naval boats will use the same Tomahawk cruise missile platform as the Virginia Class nuclear-powered submarines soon to be running out of Perth.

In an initial deal slated at $1.3 billion, Australia is poised to acquire some 220 Tomahawk cruise missiles after the US State Department gave the green light to export the lethal long and medium-range rockets.

Announced by the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the approval for the sale of the Tomahawks represents a shift in platform to the standard issue US and their supporting systems in the Royal Australian Navy as Australia, the US and the UK look to make their systems far more interoperable.

Common standards and armaments mean that AUKUS partners can more easily substitute for, or replenish each other in combat missions, essentially acting as a force multiplier.

Both the Virginia Class SSN and British Astute Class SSN run vertical launch systems that currently carry Tomahawks, though those vertical tubes (as opposed to torpedo tubes) have been designed with successors like hypersonic missiles in mind.

“I’ve been very clear that any future nuclear-powered submarine that we acquire, whether it’s Virginia’s or SSN AUKUS, will have the capacity for torpedoes, will have the capacity for cruise missiles such as Tomahawks, and hopefully as technology develops, the ability to fire hypersonic missiles,” Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy told Sky News.

“So long-range strike is at the heart of this government’s commitment to equipping the Australian Defence Force. Our national security and our defence rest on keeping [adversaries] at bay, as far away as possible.”

Or, to be more precise, deterring any expansionist ambitions with the threat of a truly comprehensive walloping from boats that can’t be seen or tracked and can stay underwater for months.

Tomahawks have been the go-to long-distance target softener in US conflicts for around four decades now and were first pressed into service in 1983. The advantage of putting them in subs is that the launch-to-impact time can be greatly reduced, thus also cutting the risk of interception.

The current list price is between US$1.8 million and US$2.0 million for standard missiles, though there are plenty of variants including a specific graphite warhead used to short-circuit electric grids.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said that the approved sale of Tomahawks also included “support for all three segments of Australia’s Tomahawk Weapon System (TWS) to include the All Up Round (AUR), the Tactical Tomahawk Weapon Control System (TTWCS) and the Theater Mission Planning Center (TMPC).”

“The support consists of unscheduled missile maintenance; spares; procurement; training; in-service support; software; hardware; communication equipment; operational flight test; engineering and technical expertise to maintain the TWS capability; and other related elements of logistical and program support,” the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

