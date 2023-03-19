Service NSW chalks-up 10 years of delivery reform

New South Wales’ not-so-small revolution in digitally-led customer service reform, better known as Service NSW, has quietly chalked up a decade with streamers, public service cakes, streamers and candles quietly snuffed by the observance of caretaker mode amid the forthcoming election.

Such is the injustice of public servitude: change people’s lives for the better and all you get is a new minister demanding the next announceable courtesy of the chocolate wheel of democracy that we all rely on to popularly contest those charged with making policy.

But let’s not dwell on that, because the many public servants who dared to challenge the orthodoxy of departmental and statutory agency silos actually deserve a huge amount of praise here.

It is true, there was a real ministerial vision on this journey; it is similarly true such vision is pretty easily neutered and dispensed with, especially by self-propelled, tone-deaf change agents.

The question for Service NSW is what went right, and the answer is quite a bit.

No going back

Irrespective of who wins the looming NSW state election, several things are clear. The first is that an incoming Labor government, if elected, is unlikely to seek to dismantle the current one-stop-shop model Service NSW has pioneered and actually executed.

Nobody is talking about rescinding the machinery of government changes that fused together the front-facing functions of motor registries, licencing, births deaths and marriages and any number of transactional systems that were previously disparate, clunky time consuming and expensive.

There have been huge leaps forward in convenience, many of which were demonstrated during COVID, the rollback of which would be functionally and politically suicidal.

Even Canberra, under a bitterly jealous Morrison government, tried to steal the ‘brand’ of Service NSW with little effect. Perhaps it’s because the statutory silo-busting came first, and the victory lap second.

And perhaps it’s because senior NSW public servants were empowered to reform themselves and people listened to those in the trenches.

Decalogue

Nobody could accuse outgoing NSW minister for customer service and digital government Victor Dominello of underselling Service NSW, but as the ten-year anniversary date rolled around the unabashed digital evangelist and ruthless pragmatist laid down the tale of the tape.

“Service NSW was created in 2013 as a one-stop-shop for government transactions, with customers completing more than half a billion transactions in store, on the phone or online,” Dominello boomed.

“Prior to Service NSW, customers had to take a book with them to get their rego or licence renewed or get a copy of their birth certificate,” Dominello crowed.

“Service NSW today is an evolutionary leap from the time-wasting, paper-hoarding swamp that was the old RTA.

“Gone are the days of waiting in long queues at different agencies to be confronted with bullet-proof glass at the counter and then having to travel across town to multiple locations to complete linked transactions like changing your name and then needing to update your licence.”

It’s true, the anti-ballistic screening was hardly a welcome many warmed to.

Over-the-counter counts

As much as Dominello loves to take credit for the NSW app, he doubled down on counter-service improvements, a prudent election move to emphasise that people are not left behind.

“We’ve evolved our digital offerings by creating the Service NSW app, which makes a range of services available at your fingertips, whilst also being inclusive and providing non-digital solutions for those who need them,” Dominello said.

“For well over 80 per cent of people the Service NSW app has become mainstream, making it much easier to access licences, vouchers and credentials without needing to carry a wallet, purse or paper.”

Dominello said since the first Service Centre opened in Kiama in 2013 and since then “more than $1.5 billion has been invested into 114 Service Centres with another four to be rolled out across Sydney this year – Eastgardens, North Rocks, Glenmore Park and Tallawong.”

Australia Post, take note. With Centrelink looking for transactional love, and efficiency, franchises could soon be an opportunity too good to pass up.

“Customers can look forward to new offerings in 2023 and beyond, with world-leading Digital ID and the Digital Birth Certificate two of many exciting projects being rolled out,” Dominello said.

Small wonder Bill Shorten is enthused by Dominello’s retirement.

