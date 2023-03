AUKUS, the nuclear proliferation angle and our neighbours’ interests

In her morning interview with Radio National on March 15, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong restated the government’s position that acquiring US Virginia class nuclear-propelled submarines and building a new design were consistent with the country’s non-proliferation obligations.

A White House fact sheet on AUKUS also notes that Australia, being a non-nuclear-weapon state “does not — and will not — seek to acquire nuclear weapons”. Neither will it enrich uranium or reprocess spent fuel, produce its own fuel for the submarines or have power units requiring refuelling during their lifetime. The fuel that Australia will receive will not be usable in nuclear weapons without further processing that would necessitate “facilities that Australia does not have and will not seek”.

Australian officials, alongside those of the United States and Britain, have also engaged the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the reconcilability of the nuclear-propulsion program with non-proliferation obligations. “We continue,” the AUKUS joint statement reads, “to consult with the International Atomic Energy Agency to develop a non-proliferation approach that sets the strongest precedent for the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine capability.”