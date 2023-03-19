Two decades after Iraq’s invasion by Coalition troops, Australian War Memorial galleries tell the story

A series of new exhibits unveiled at the Australian War Memorial aims to tell the complex story of Australia’s participation in the Iraq war and the role of the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft.

Twenty years ago to the day, on 20 March 2003, Australian troops joined with American and British soldiers to invade Iraq in what became known as the ‘Second Gulf War’.

The aim of the US-led invasion was to locate and destroy suspected weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Within three weeks of foreign troops arriving in Iraq, president Sadadm Hussein was overthrown.

AWM director Matt Anderson said the exhibits acknowledged the courage of those Australian service personnel who were deployed into harm’s way.

“This anniversary, it is important to acknowledge the contribution of Australians who took part, and acknowledge the families who love and continue to support them,” Anderson said.

Australia sent a small but effective team of Army, Air Force and Navy personnel to assist with the operation.

Under the leadership of US troops, coalition forces seized Baghdad.

According to the AWM, 14 aircraft 75 Squadron RAAF – the F/A-18 Hornet – played a “significant role” in the Iraq war, with one of the aircraft now a centerpiece of the new display dedicated to the Iraq War.

AWM lead curator Dr Kerry Neale said as Iraqi resistance crumbled, the Hornets assisted Australian troops on the ground to assist with close air-support missions.

At the height of the war, the Hornets were also used to attack Iraqi ground forces with laser-guided bombs. Targets included tanks, trucks and artillery, as well as bunkers and storage areas for fuel and ammunition.

The gallery also features vestiges of powerful anti-war protests that occurred at the same time as the invasion, including a sealed tin of red paint, paint stained Dunlop shoes, and a snow globe.

“Many will remember one of the most iconic anti-war protests, when the Sydney Opera House was scaled by protestors and ‘No War’ was painted on its famous sails. This happened on 18 March, two days before the invasion of Iraq even began.” Dr Neale said.

“The memorial’s collection also consists of anti-war material in the collection, dating back from as early as the First World War, through to recent conflicts.”

Anderson added it was important to depict the anti-war stance taken by Australians, as a “powerful reminder” that healthy democracy involved making decisions about whether or not to go to war against the backdrop of the community’s desire for peace.

The 2016 Chilcot report, which reviewed what happened in the lead up to the coalition decision to invade Iraq, found the intelligence on WMD was patchy. It also determined that the plan following the invasion was inadequate and largely relied on the Americans.