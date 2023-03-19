Transparency warrior Rex Patrick takes FOI delays to court

Former independent senator and self-described “transparency warrior” Rex Patrick is taking the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) to Federal Court over freedom of information (FOI) delays.

Patrick is seeking a judicial review on how long the information commissioner can take to make decisions, including what is an “unreasonable delay”. Currently, there is no statutory deadline for FOI decision reviews.

The former senator said he has more than 20 FOI applications under review, including on stage-three tax cuts, AHPPC information on state border closures during COVID-19, and details on Snowy 2.0 including the schedule and baseline payment.

Patrick commented that delay was the “enemy” of FOI.

“The information commissioner is still processing FOI review requests that are almost five years old,” Patrick said.

“Five years of delay on FOI reviews turns information that would otherwise be useful to engage in policy debates or conduct government oversight into information useful only to historians.

“Agencies can say ‘no’ to releasing information under FOI knowing, fully aware, that once it enters the Office of the Australian Information, the information is buried for another three-to-five years.”

The Grata Fund, a “non-profit strategic litigation incubator and funder”, is Patrick’s advocacy partner in this case.

The OAIC told The Mandarin it looks to resolve all IC reviews “as efficiently as possible and in accordance with all requirements under the relevant legislation”.

“A significant legacy caseload and an increasing number of IC reviews, combined with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, have affected our ability to deal with this caseload, given the resources we have available,” an OAIC spokesperson said.

“Last year alone, the number of IC Review applications rose by approximately 63%.

“Notwithstanding these challenges, the OAIC has significantly increased the number of IC reviews we finalise each year and we continue to seek to improve the timeliness of IC review processing.”

With regards to the proceeding, the OAIC spokesperson added the office was obliged to act as a “model litigant”.

“It is incumbent on the OAIC to respond to the matters raised by the applicant in the proceeding, to assist the court in determining those matters,” the spokesperson added.

“Accordingly, the Australian Information Commissioner has made submissions on the issues raised by the proceeding, including the remedies sought, and filed evidence.”

The office added it would not be making further comment as the case is before the court.

An upcoming report by think tank the Australia Institute found FOI decisions cost double what they cost in the past, three in ten are untimely, and one in two decisions are decided incorrectly after being reviewed.

The Australia Institute’s democracy and accountability director Bill Browne said both public servants and ministers were taking advantage of the delays to withhold information from the public.

“Australia’s democracy needs consequences for departments that abuse the FOI system, and a watchdog that is willing and able to hold them to account,” Browne said.

Just a couple of weeks ago, FOI commissioner Leo Hardiman resigned from his position, citing delays in information commissioner reviews.

The former commissioner said changes were necessary and he felt unable to increase the timeliness of reviews without those changes.

Hardiman had been the first FOI commissioner in seven years, having been appointed by the former government.

Patrick’s court case is scheduled for Monday morning in the Federal Court in Melbourne, with a decision anticipated later in the year.