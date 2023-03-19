Gallagher rejects CPSU 20% pay increase bid, wants better APS mobility

Finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher has cordially rejected the Community and Public Sector Union’s (CPSU) audacious opening bid for a 20% pay rise across the Australian Public Service, as the Expenditure Review Committee hunts for cuts to pay for the looming bump.

Speaking at a doorstop on Friday, Senator Gallagher has labelled the 20% claim — which is comprised of rises of 9%, 6% and 5% over three successive years — as a non-starter because of Budget constraints.

“We go in, both, with eyes open. It would be impossible to deliver that in terms of the Budget we are facing – but we do want reasonable, affordable pay rises,” Gallagher said, before reaffirming confidence in the negotiating process.

“They [the CPSU] are doing what they need to do on behalf of their members, I understand that. We’ve got a job to do too, which is to make sure the Budget is sustainable.

“We are coming from different standpoints, hopefully, we can meet in the middle.”

If taken literally, the middle of 20% is 10%, setting the stage for an arm-wrestle over conditions and productivity that dragged the previous bargaining round into the mud.

The sticking point there was former APS commissioner John Lloyd’s insistence that a straight increase of minutes in a work day in the commonwealth’s favour was a productivity gain when it was in fact a simple labour cost reduction, which the Productivity Commission stayed well clear of for obvious reasons.

While there will be inevitable biffo over the pay, Gallagher wants the bargaining round to also embrace reform and a level-up to increase APS efficiency, namely mobility that most parties agree is stuck.

The reason mobility matters is that it could potentially save the government billions in redundancies by keeping people in the APS if it needs to adjust the machinery of government down the track.

“It doesn’t help mobility across the APS with the diversity and disparity in conditions and pay, frankly,” Gallagher said.

“We want to be a model employer, we have made that clear. We are hopeful that this is the first genuine bargaining we will have seen across the APS for decades really.

“We want to bring pay rates together, there are a lot of discrepancies. There are a lot of issues, pay is one of them.”

However, the finance minister conceded there will ultimately be a showdown over the money.

“We don’t want a protracted bargaining, we know people want good pay, we know they want their conditions signed off,” Gallagher said.

“We’d like to get through it without too much conflict, but like all bargaining, I expect there will be some.”

