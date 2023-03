Supernormal profits in Murray-Darling Basin water trading are a failure of government

The young Alfred Deakin (long before he became prime minister) was a thoughtful voice in the debate about how to make the best use of Australia’s inland water. Towards the end of the nineteenth century, he emphasised that water rights should be tied to the land. That way, Deakin argued, water could be properly managed, and the community could guard against the emergence of water monopolies.

In the 1980s and 90s, going against that advice, water rights in the Murray-Darling Basin were ‘unbundled’. Annual allocations were separated from delivery rights and long-term entitlements. What began as a modest local reform gradually grew, as limits on trading were removed in the name of pro-competition policies such as Australia’s National Competition Policy. The limits that were removed included limits on the geographical reach of trading; and limits on the participation of external players, not directly involved in using water for irrigation.

A few years ago, we wrote an article for the University of Melbourne in which we suggested water trading reforms had significant shortcomings. Soon after, people in the Basin began to contact us, eager to share their experiences of water trading and to direct us to other people involved in the market. There was some frustration that people on the land and in the market were not being listened to.