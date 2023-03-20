Face facts: This is how senior bureaucrats will forge better community connections

There is no doubt that good policy is only derived from high-quality information and meaningful knowledge of an issue.

You can’t advance high-quality defence policy without good knowledge of broader geopolitical issues and you can’t formulate sound energy policy without having a strong understanding of the energy ecosystem.

Community and social policy is no different. It must be informed by comprehensive and current information about local communities and social challenges — and that is best derived from lived experiences in actual communities.

During the robodebt royal commission, former secretary Andrew Podger called for more senior executives from DSS and Services Australia (the former Department of Human Services) to spend “some time experiencing first-hand front-line service delivery”. He said they need to get down into a community for at least a week and find out what’s actually happening. Now that’s an excellent idea.

The idea should be extended to all departments as it will undoubtedly result in higher-quality public policy.

In fact, you could rightly extend the concept to the creation of a federal agency – with offices in key communities across the country. The agency could consult with local communities on a whole range of issues from workplace relations to training, health, aged care, welfare, disadvantaged groups, regional development, the quality of government-funded services, and so on.

The idea is not new — Australia used to have a locally-based federal agency. It was called the Commonwealth Employment Service.

When I worked there, we would regularly have senior staff from state and central offices come and visit and consult. They would ask what was going on, what was working, what wasn’t working, what could be improved and what are people saying in the local labour market.

They asked us to organise visits to businesses, schools, councils, welfare agencies and so forth. Having established contact with local offices, the centrally based leadership team would use the intelligence gained from the local offices to influence policy development.

They would gather information broadly rather than through silos.

Some might argue that Centrelink is such an agency. But Centrelink is focused solely on the administration of welfare payments. It is not connected to the local economy.

The robodebt fiasco shows the risks that come from advancing policies that are disconnected from community reality. There was nothing in the way of two-way communications happening between the Centrelink offices and their national office – or if there was, no one in Canberra was listening. Or perhaps there were firm instructions from Canberra but no questions.

There is now a real opportunity to develop better access to ‘on-the-ground’ information.

The government, through skills and training minister Brendan O’Connor, has established Jobs and Skills Australia (JSA). Small JSA offices could be established in regional centres and key urban communities to focus on the important jobs and skills agenda — at the grassroots — while simultaneously collecting intelligence from local employees and community groups that could be shared with other agencies involved in policy making.

Putting feet on the ground in the local community is essential — we can’t continue the centralised approach of observing local communities from afar.

The local staff in these offices would need to be skilled and experienced in communications, as well as public policy. They need not have deep knowledge of most policies, just enough to start a conversation about local issues and the capacity to record the feedback accurately.

If a policy officer from the Department of Health, for example, wanted to get information from a community on any issue they could contact the local federal public servant and arrange times to visit organisations and hold meetings. Discussions about the cost of the NDIS in local areas might similarly be used to identify opportunities to optimise program expenditure in the future.

Canberra public servants don’t have experience of communities — except for the part of Canberra in which they live. Local communities are all very different with different dynamics — think Cronulla v Redfern in Sydney or Roma v Cairns in regional Queensland.

Some years ago, during another royal commission — the one that focused on the banks — I commented that the boards of banks had become remote from community needs once they got rid of local branches and the bank managers. These bank managers had lived in their communities. Their kids went to school there and their partners worked in the community. They participated in school P&Cs and local community and service groups. As a result, they knew what was happening in their communities.

The information they provided back to head office was often unfiltered. It was raw and real. But the banks progressively lost this connection to the community as they closed more and more branches. As a result, they lost their way and have been punished by the community, particularly rural and regional communities, ever since.

And the same has happened with the public service. Policymakers and program managers are working blind. They would do a much better job, and better outcomes would be delivered for communities and taxpayers, if they were better connected to communities — with ease of access to those who know, those who live out there.

READ MORE:

Ministers behind robodebt probably won’t resign their posts