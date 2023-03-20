APS graduate program open for next-gen public servants

The graduate recruitment cycle is starting up yet again, with applications opening this month for the APS’s graduate programs.

Some APS agencies are participating in the whole-of-government graduation application, which allows a graduate to apply once to a stream with an opportunity to then be selected by participating agencies.

There are 1o streams as part of the Australian Government Graduate Program (AGGP): generalist, intelligence, digital, accounting and finance, STEM, Indigenous Graduate Pathway, HR, legal, data, and economist.

The APS jobs website has a graduate portal for graduates looking to start a career in the federal government.

The Mandarin selected 12 APS agencies to get a sense of how many graduates they are looking to recruit as the graduate cycle begins anew.

Available graduate replacements ranged from 700 to 30, with many applications closing on April 17 (but not all).

At the Department of Health and Aged Care, their graduate program is looking to take more than 100 graduates. Applications close on April 3.

There are two internal streams: generalist and communications. The department has opted into the whole-of-government graduate processes for human resources, digital, data, legal, accounting and finance.

The Attorney-General’s Department is looking to fill approximately 70 graduate positions from the following AGGP streams: legal, data, economist, generalist, accounting and finance, and Indigenous.

Applications for the AGD close on April 17.

The Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (DCCEEW) will have 50 graduate positions across the following AGGP streams: STEM, digital, data, HR, accounting and finance, Indigenous, and legal.

DCCEEW applications close April 10.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (Infrastructure) is expecting to recruit 50 graduates. A generalist stream is available, including affirmative measures such as streams for First Nations people and people with disability.

With applications closing April 28, Infrastructure is participating in the generalist, data, digital, economics, finance, legal, STEM, and Indigenous.

DFAT is partnering with Austrade for its graduate recruitment and assessment process, with DFAT’s applications closing on April 6.

For the 2024 DFAT graduate program, up to 60 positions will be available, subject to change.

There are two streams within DFAT: corporate and policy.

Corporate graduates are then placed in specialist roles, which include: accounting and financial management, communications, data, digital, HR, legal, and STEM.

Policy graduates may be placed in roles such as bilateral economic and political relations, international trade negotiations, development and aid program management, international security, and consular and crisis management.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) is hoping to recruit around 30 graduates, with applications closing on April 21 and April 17, depending on the stream.

Streams available at the AEC are generalist, accounting and finance, HR, legal, data, digital and Indigenous.

PM&C’s graduate program has approximately 40 positions available, with applications closing on April 17. Available streams are the generalist and governance/corporate streams.

Services Australia is looking to recruit 250 graduates. AGGP streams Services Australia is participating in data, digital, finance and accounting, HR, and legal. Applications close April 17.

The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) had the largest number of graduate positions of those asked, looking to recruit over 700 positions, with applications closing April 17.

Six streams are available at the ATO: data, design, HR, IT, marketing and communications, and taxation.

At the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations (DEWR), 60 graduate positions are available in the 2024 program. DEWR is considering applications from the following streams: generalist, data, economics, legal, HR, finance, STEM, and ICT.

Applications close for DEWR April 17.

Defence is looking to recruit approximately 500 graduates for its 2024 program. Application close on April 12, with four pathways available: intelligence, policy and corporate, research and innovation, and technical.

For Home Affairs‘ 2024 graduate program, there are 150 positions available. Its applications close on April 17.

Home Affairs’ available streams are: data, digital, generalist, HR, Indigenous, STEM, and intelligence.