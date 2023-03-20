Murder allegation against NSW soldier for conduct in Afghanistan to be classified as war crime charge

A 41-year-old man has been arrested in regional NSW to face charges for alleged war crimes while deployed as an Australian soldier in Afghanistan.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) confirmed the man’s arrest on Monday morning.

In a statement, the law enforcement agencies said he was due to appear before a local court on Monday where he would be indicted with one count of “war crime-murder” under subsection 268.70(1) Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

“It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence Force,” the statement said.

“The maximum penalty for a War Crime — Murder offence is life imprisonment.”

The ABC has named the accused as former SAS soldier Oliver Schulz for an alleged killing during a raid in southern Afghanistan in 2012.

The news outlet claims Schulz allegedly murdered Afghan man Dad Mohammad while the victim lay on the ground in the Uruzgan Province, as previously reported in its March 2020 Four Corners program.

Officials will not comment further now the matter is before the court and investigations continue.

The OSI was set up in 2021 as part of the government response to the Brereton report, more formally known as the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force’s (ADF) Afghanistan Inquiry report, a redacted version of which was released the year before.

Schulz’s criminal trial will be the first example of an ADF personnel to be charged with a war crime under domestic law.

