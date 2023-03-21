What public servants need to know about GPT4

What could you achieve if you could double your agency’s workforce overnight without a budget hit?

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been in the headlines with the release of ChatGPT from OpenAI, a large language AI model capable of generating a variety of content using a conversational manner.

While limits to ChatGPT were apparent — it often made up facts or needed to be guided to an outcome — it was still a major step forward for AI that saw Google and Apple quickly respond with announcements about their own AI solutions.

On March 15, we saw another leap forward with the release of OpenAI’s GPT4. While the details of this AI model are secret, it is estimated to be 500x the complexity of its predecessor GPT3, which was released in June 2020. It is estimated to have around 100 trillion parameters – compared to an average human brain’s 80-100 billion neurons.

GPT4’s performance has also been tuned based on two years of commercial use of GPT3 by millions of people and organisations globally to be far more capable at performing a wide array of writing tasks.

While it still may ‘hallucinate’ (make up facts), this tendency has been significantly reduced and GPT4 is capable of performing maths, inductive reasoning and generating longer and more focused text (up to around 20,000 words).

So what is GPT4 and what is it actually useful for?

In their simplest form, GPT4 and similar AIs are the product of taking a computer algorithm and training it on millions of documents.

This teaches the AI the concept of language, document structures and the words that make these up.

Perhaps surprisingly, this machine learning approach results in AIs that learn how to read and write content by using trillions of associations developed through the initial training process.

Depending on the training set used, this can also teach an AI how to translate between languages, produce computer code and even write poetry.

The trained AI is then guided through examples and reinforcement learning to develop a sense of ‘right’ versus ‘wrong’. This helps ensure the AI doesn’t respond as eagerly to the question ‘how should I cook humans?’ as it would to ‘how should I cook chicken?’

This process can also involve training the AI on how to respond to instructions and how to format specific types of responses. Anyone who has played with ChatGPT has probably seen the AI repeat the ‘I’m only an AI…’ line many times when pushing it for a specific opinion, and this is an outcome of this secondary training approach.

While explicitly all the AI is doing is predicting the next word (or set of characters) to a prompt provided by a human, there’s a lot more going on ‘under the hood’ in terms of being able to ‘remember’ its state and provide consistent responses over time.

This is where GPT4 is a major step up from GPT3, which typically lost its ‘train of thought’ after a few thousand words. GPT4, and to a degree ChatGPT, can remember a conversation or a large document and continue to engage consistently for a number of interactions.

How can GPT4 help a government agency?

Having spent more than two years working with these large language models, and almost six years in the APS, I’ve identified a range of use cases for government agencies thinking about supporting their staff with this type of AI.

It’s worth thinking of GPT4 as a smart assistant, approximately equivalent in writing skill to an APS 4 officer, that can assist everyone in your existing team with their day-to-day writing tasks.

This is how the Singapore government is currently implementing ChatGPT for around 90,000 public servants, as a tool named ‘Pair’, integrated with Microsoft Word.

Summarising: To start with, GPT4 is very good at summarising long and complex documents into key points. This includes converting complex legal, technical and scientific papers into plain English summaries for understanding and distribution, turning complex system information into staff FAQs and instructions or producing a media release or social posts from program information.

GPT4 is also good at writing summaries from the rough notes captured during a meeting or workshop. This makes preparing formal outcomes faster and simpler. It’s relatively easy to couple this with a transcription AI (such as OpenAI’s Whisper) to turn verbal notes into formal minutes. Reviewing: A new use, only now possible with GPT4, is reviewing documents to provided criteria. This includes reviewing legal contracts to identify issues and provide ideas for improvements, reviewing tender responses for compliance with requirements or grant requests to ensure they meet grant criteria.

A new use, only now possible with GPT4, is reviewing documents to provided criteria. This includes reviewing legal contracts to identify issues and provide ideas for improvements, reviewing tender responses for compliance with requirements or grant requests to ensure they meet grant criteria. Personas: If your work involves generating user personas, epics and user stories, GPT4 can accelerate this by creating and fleshing these out at hyper speed. It is even possible to create virtual focus groups for usability testing by telling the AI to take on a given user persona and then having a conversation with it about its needs. While this doesn’t replace actually engaging human users, it can be a very low cost and rapid way to test your methodology and questions and generate initial insights before engaging actual human users.

If you’re still unclear how GPT4 might help in your current role, here are a few ideas by business area.

While it is possible to secure large language models for government use (as US, Canadian, UK and Singapore governments have done), in Australia only unclassified materials should be entered into a model unless your agency has secure arrangements in place.

Policy Officer

Search for relevant research and examples (GPT4 is currently trained with information current to September 2021)

Summarise research and technical papers and translate them to plain English

Summarise long consultation responses for top-level review

Create formal meeting and consultation notes

Accelerate writing of consultation reports, policy papers, legislation and minutes

Quickly perform a first review of policy papers or prospective legislation to identify gaps and issues

Communications Officer

Accelerate writing of strategic communications plans

Accelerate writing of media releases and speeches

Quickly transform media releases and other program information into blog posts, website articles and social posts

Quickly generate responses to journalist questions based on program information

Help produce internal reports and intranet content

Create formal meeting notes

Tender Officer

Accelerate the writing of tender documents

Summarise tender responses for top-level review, including validating that responses meet tender criteria

Quickly perform a first review of contracts to identify gaps and issues

Create formal meeting notes

Program Officer

Accelerate writing of program plans

Accelerate writing of minutes, internal reports and intranet content

Create formal meeting notes to support stakeholder engagement

Developer

GPT4 and CoPilot in GitHub allow you to generate code based on telling the AI what you want the code to do. Depending on the languages you work in, these AIs can save you significant time writing code, allowing you to focus on reviewing and verifying code.

Accessing AI

It’s currently free to use GPT3 and ChatGPT from www.OpenAI.com, with ChatGPT also integrated into Microsoft’s search engine Bing.

GPT4 access is available to ChatGPT professional subscribers (US$20 per month), or via a waiting list.

There are similar large language models, such as Jurassic from AI21 out of Israel. These are available for free or at a small charge.

Google has announced its AI will soon be available free as an assistant in Google Docs, with a waiting list now available.

Microsoft is in the process of integrating GPT4 into Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint.

