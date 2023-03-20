WGEA public sector pilot data to be published later this year

The Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s (WGEA) biennial progress report, which is the last one to exclude public sector data, said the results of a pilot program of public sector gender equality data will be released later this year.

WGEA said 52 federal public sector organisations with over 100 employees agreed to participate in a voluntary reporting pilot in 2022, with the results to be published this year.

Feedback from the pilot will inform “refinements and enhancements” when mandatory reporting comes into effect in 2023, outside the scope of the fourth report.

The Biennial progress report 2020-2022 report released workplace data on gender equality targets.

In the forward of the report, WGEA director Mary Wooldridge said mandatory reporting for federal public sector agencies starts this year.

“This will provide a more comprehensive picture of the Australian workforce and provide for additional analysis and understanding of progress against workplace gender equality outcomes,” Wooldridge said.

“WGEA is also continuing to engage state and territory governments on their December 2021 in-principle National Cabinet commitment to report to WGEA.”

The report continuted to state having both private and public sector data would allow performance benchmarking between the two.

Recommendation 43 of the Respect@Work report said it should be mandatory for public sector organisations to report their workplace data to WGEA, which the federal government has agreed to.

As for non-federal jurisdictions, WGEA said in the report it had met with each state and territory, as well as engaging with the Public Sector Commissioners’ Interjurisdictional Workforce Data Analytics Committee on a common approach to gender equality data sharing.

“This sets out a minimum level of data that all states can provide WGEA and reflects a common set of aggregate data.

“WGEA is working directly with states who want to provide more detailed data, which to date includes Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and New South Wales.”

A key finding from the report was the gender pay gap has remained the same for the past two reporting periods at 22.8%.

In the public administration and safety industry, the gender pay gap narrowed as it has over the reporting periods: from 4.7% in 2020-21 to 3.7% in 2021-22.

For the same industry, the proportion of the industry taking action after finding a pay gap fell from 60.9% in 2020-21 to 35.0% in 2021-22.

