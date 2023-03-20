Pressure mounts for clarity on TikTok ban in government

Minister for home affairs and cybersecurity Clare O’Neil is coming under increasing pressure to more quickly clarify the federal government’s position on a widely anticipated ban on Chinese social media platform TikTok on public sector devices.

As the government awaits the results of a Home Affairs probe into potential offshore data harvesting by TikTok launched in October last year, there is increasing behind-the-scenes frustration in sections of industry over which platforms are national security fit for marketing content and which are not.

Collateral damage in the government’s crackdown on ByteDance is critical infrastructure providers who are loathe to get on the wrong side of the Home Affairs minister’s occasional free post-incident corporate cybersecurity assessments that tend to hit board tables with the force of a judicial cane.

Many critical infrastructure providers have already stayed clear of TikTok as a marketing platform, with banks like the Commonwealth Bank of Australia giving the viral content factory a swerve.

Telstra, however, has had a TikTok presence, as has digital neobank Up.

O’Neil is scheduled to open the Australian Information Security Association’s annual Cyber Conference in Canberra on Tuesday, with former prime minister John Howard taking a break from helping New South Wales premier Dominic Perrottet’s campaign to deliver a keynote address.

While both the Albanese and previous Coalition governments have had conspicuous run-ins with social media platforms over the last few years, the combination of TikTok’s national security woes coupled with Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter and revelations of Facebook’s content moderation woes have well and truly taken the shine off market brands that we were told we could not live without.

There is also a serious issue for public-facing agencies because the data security crackdown that has followed the Optus, Medicare and several other major breaches is likely to spill into the review of the Privacy Act that could yet mandate local data storage to enforce Australian laws.

The powerful Tech Council of Australia has been largely opposing onshoring as the default setting as a fix for data exfiltration, setting the stage for a showdown between traditional, IT industry players like HPE, Amazon Web Services and IBM and content and marketing-driven platforms like Google and Apple, as well as social media firms.

The outlier to a degree remains Microsoft, which has invested heavily in locally-shored racks in Australia but largely avoided consumer social media plays in favour of snapping up LinkedIn, the favoured platform for espionage spearphishing and data harvesting.

Last week, the Microsoft-backed NewsGuard anti-disinformation ratings engine launched in Australia with curious results.

“NewsGuard’s ratings and Nutrition Labels are licensed by browsers, news aggregators, education companies, and social media and search platforms to make NewsGuard’s information about news websites available to their users,” NewsGuard said in a statement last week launching its Australian arm.

“Consumers can also access NewsGuard’s website ratings by purchasing a subscription to NewsGuard, which costs AU$6.95, NZ$6.95, US$4.95/month, €4.95/month or £4.95/month, and includes access to NewsGuard’s browser extension for Chrome, Safari, and Firefox and its mobile app for iOS and Android. The extension is available for free on Microsoft’s Edge browser through a license agreement with Microsoft.”

It’s a small price to pay to avoid stories about the insertion of microchips in vaccines.

As for the rumour that Larry Ellison’s Oracle Corporation, through which all of TikTok’s US traffic is now routed, got its big break on a Central Intelligence Agency database of the same name? That bit’s true.

Given the traffic fees that Oracle must earn from the regulatory arrangement, Ellison and Oracle shareholders must be hoping TikTok’s demise is a gradual one than a sudden pulling of the plug.

READ MORE:

How Telstra reinvented itself for TikTok and expanded its reach by millions