Revealed: How much NSW saves by cutting senior public servants

Regardless of whether Labor or the Coalition forms government following Saturday’s state election, NSW is expected to save hundreds of millions on executive mandarin salaries.

The NSW Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) has released the budget impact statements revealing how much would be saved by both political sides by reducing the number of senior bureaucrats.

In the Labor budget impact statement, the savings of cutting back senior public servant positions by 15% and freezing the wages of parliamentarians over two years would save $617 million over four years.

In 2022-23, $5 million would be saved. For the forward estimates, $122.8 million would be saved in 2023-24, $238.1 million in 2024-25 and $251.2 million in 2025-26.

Meanwhile, savings from the Coalition’s policy of cutting back on senior public servants would be $573.2 million over four years.

Broken down over forward estimates, it would be $88.2 million in 2023-24, $239.5 million in 2024-25 and $245.5 million in 2025-26.

In its risks and uncertainty section, the PBO cautioned that if public wage growth does not keep up with the private sector, it could impact staff retention.

“To the extent that public sector employment policies rely on the realisation of efficiency dividends or productivity savings to fund wage increases, there is a risk that the necessary savings will not be identified,” both budget impact statements read.

“Because wages represent over 40% of the government’s operating expenses, the compounding of higher than expected wage growth can present a significant risk for the budget outlook.”

NSW Labor has said it would abolish the public sector wage cap, for which the NSW PBO did not provide a costing.

“The policy assumes that the government is able to identify productivity savings that offset any upside risk to the growth of remuneration,” the PBO said.

“However, the PBO notes significant risks that wage growth could exceed the government’s targets and that fully offsetting savings may not be identified.”

The PBO noted that the Industrial Relations Commission would be more likely to increase wages during times of higher inflation.

Using a hypothetical example of a 1% wage increase, the PBO said it would cost $2.6 billion over three years without any productivity savings.

To offset getting rid of the wage cap, the government would need to find productivity savings of $425 million in 2023-4, $441 million in 2024-25 and $464 million in 2025-26.

Achieving productivity savings would require negotiating with the unions, which the PBO said had been historically “difficult” in practice.

Meanwhile, Labor’s policy to cut back on NSW agency use of contractor hire by 25% would save $1.6 billion over four years.

Over the forward estimates, $430 million would be saved in 2023-24, $528.8 million in 2024-25 and $650.3 million in 2025-26.

