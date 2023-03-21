RISE project to forge leadership pathways for talented women

A new three-year program to help break down barriers for culturally and racially marginalised (CARM) women in leadership has been launched at a special public sector event in Canberra.

The Realise Inspire Support Energise (RISE) program was developed by the Diversity Council Australia (DCA), Settlement Services International (SSI), Chief Executive Women (CEW).

Funded by PM&C’s Office for Women, RISE aims to help an initial group of 25 organisations better support a cohort of 375 program middle management participants find senior opportunities with interventions to give marginalised talent a direct pathway into leadership roles.

Dr Astrid Perry, SSI’s head of women, equity and domestic violence, said RISE was a unique program that targeted barriers to career progression from all angles. The program has been designed to identify and deliver change programs and shift circumstances where CARM women are unfairly seen as ignored or not taken seriously, thus missing out on opportunities.

“The fact is that CARM women often struggle to be visible and respected in the workplace,” Perry said.

“Racial type-casting and ‘not fitting the culture of the company’ are used as justification as to why CARM women are not succeeding at the same rate as other women – let alone men.”

Pointing to a recent survey by DCA, Perry noted about 65% of CARM women reported being overlooked for promotion because of misconceptions about their competence and ability.

“This project moves away from a deficit model, where CARM women have to improve their own prospects, to a solutions-focused model where structural barriers are addressed together with the support of guided conversations, career planning, mentoring and leadership programs,” she said.

DCA CEO Lisa Annesse observed that research released this month also showed despite being ambitious, capable, and resilient, few CARM women were represented among senior positions in Australian organisations. Structural barriers were entrenching this problem, she said, no matter the steps taken by individuals to try and get ahead.

“This program will work with Australian organisations to address those barriers. And in doing so create more inclusive organisations for CARM women,” Annese said.

Research from SSI has also endorsed DCA’s findings, demonstrating that migrant women from low- and middle-income countries and refugee women with the same qualifications as Australian-born women are more likely to be employed in roles below their education and experience.

SSI acting CEO Sonia Vignjevic said these women were often burdened with working harder to prove their mettle or simply be seen for their capability.

“From both a social and economic point of view, it makes sense to invest in both, developing the potential of CARM women and addressing barriers by employers, to ensure they are equipped to overcome the gender, cultural and racial barriers they face,” Vignjevic said.

The RISE program will also comprise women involved in CEW’s leadership stream. The group receives strengths-based development training for emerging leaders.

CEW’s own census tracking female representation in executive leadership teams also shows Australia is a century away from reaching gender balance in CEO roles.

“This program will play an active role in enabling women from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds with access to CEW’s leadership development programs, providing them with the space and opportunity to learn, build new networks and accelerate their leadership journey,” CEW boss Susan Metcalf said.

