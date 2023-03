Robodebt shows executive government actions often involve a degree of legal uncertainty

“At its most basic level, the rule of law is the concept that both the government and citizens know the law and obey it.”

This description comes from the Rule of Law Education Centre, whose resources help students understand the role the rule of law plays in our society. It is important work, as demonstrated by the Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme.

The commission is still to report. But based on the evidence presented, it seems possible the commission will find that the Australian government (as a collective) knew the law and chose not to obey it. An alternative finding might be that government acted without proper regard for the law.