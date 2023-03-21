Bowen says IPCC report shows urgent climate action needed

Climate change minister Chris Bowen has said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report has proven climate change action is needed now.

“This report makes it clear we have agency and urgency,” Bowen said.

“Agency because it is not too late to hold the world as close as possible to 1.5 degrees, but urgency because we must move now.

“The best time to move was 20 years ago. The second best time to move is now and the parliament has an opportunity to make that move this week.”

The sixth and final IPCC report repeated, yet again, that urgent action was necessary to negate the impacts of climate change.

In his opening remarks on the release of the report, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said humanity was on thin ice, and the ice was melting fast.

“The climate time bomb is ticking,” Guterres said.

“But today’s IPCC report is a how-to guide to diffuse the climate time bomb.”

IPCC chair Hoesung Lee said mainstreaming climate action would both reduce loss and provide wider benefits.

“This synthesis report underscores the urgency of taking more ambitious action and shows that, if we act now, we can still secure a liveable sustainable future for all,” Lee said.

Last March, Lee had said half measures were no longer an option, as previously reported in The Mandarin.

Speaking in parliament, Bowen added members of parliament should be voting for policies with emissions reduction referencing the safeguard mechanism.

“There is a choice before the parliament and no member can criticise this government on targets if they didn’t vote against policies to achieve emissions reduction,” the minister said.

“No member can do that. I don’t care what seat they represent or what party they represent, they cannot criticise this government about emissions reduction targets and say they are not good enough, if they come in here and vote against policies to achieve emissions reduction.”

Meanwhile, Greens leader Adam Bandt took to Twitter to say the report “could not be clearer” in having no new coal or gas and net zero by 2035.

The UN Secretary General called out Australia's inaction. He says we must cease all funding of coal and gas, and no more expansion of coal and gas reserves. Australia is the world's third biggest exporter of carbon pollution, behind Russia and Saudi Arabia. Labor must listen. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) March 21, 2023

“We already have all the coal and gas needed to supply industry through the green energy transition,” Bandt said.

“We need to be working to transition workers away from coal and gas, not open up new projects that will last for decades.”

READ MORE:

After nine years, Australia has something like an energy policy