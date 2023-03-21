Victorian Public Sector Commission taps DFFH for new head

The Victorian Public Sector Commission has a new head, with Brigid Monagle appointed as public sector commissioner.

Monagle replaces Adam Fennessy, who departed the commission to take up the role of CEO at ANZSOG in October. Greg Wilson had been acting in the role since Fennessy’s departure.

Monagle’s most recent role was acting secretary of the Victorian Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH).

Commenting on her appointment, the new commissioner said the state’s public service is “world class”.

“I look forward to playing a role in maintaining the high degree of trust Victorians and government have in our public servants, while helping to make the workforce more inclusive so we can deliver the best possible services for all Victorians,” Monagle said.

The new commissioner has previously held roles such as associate secretary at DFFH and as deputy secretary at the Victorian Department of Premier and Cabinet.

She was seconded in 2020 to the then-named Department of Health and Human Services during the COVID-19 pandemic to the role of deputy secretary, public health policy and strategy.

Alongside Jeremi Moule, Monagle led a program of work related to behaviour change, social cohesion and communications during COVID-19, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Victorian government services minister Danny Pearson congratulated Monagle on the appointment and thanked Wilson for his work as acting commissioner.

“Brigid Monagle brings great skills and experience to the role of commissioner, having served in senior roles across the public service,” Pearson said.

“She is a passionate advocate for public-sector excellence and will provide strong leadership.”

Monagle previously spoke at an IPAA Victoria event back in 2019, saying that the public sector should get on board with the evolution of merit.

What's important is making sure that people can see themselves in the public sector, says Brigid Monagle from the Department of Premier and Cabinet.#PSW2019#BetterQuestions pic.twitter.com/t7pnSF9tDi — IPAA Victoria (@IPAAVic) August 21, 2019

She was previously recognised in 2018 as part of IPAA Victoria’s Davidson Top 50 Public Sector Women for Victoria.