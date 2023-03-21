Beta version of Safe Work Australia’s data website goes live

The national agency responsible for developing WHS and workers’ compensation policy has launched a new beta site featuring interactive datasets based on information contained in its published reports.

On Tuesday, Safe Work Australia, which collaborates with governments, employers and workers, gave the public access to its beta site to test and iterate functionality before the official site is launched with a bigger dataset within months.

The aim of the prototype platform is to present data on work-related fatalities, injuries and illnesses in an intuitive and user-friendly way. The beta site also shares data on the number of WHS prosecutions.

The Australian Work Health and Safety Strategy 2023-2033 identifies key actions that will contribute to the success of Australia’s WHS system over the next decade. Read the Strategy: https://t.co/neHVHHVmf6 pic.twitter.com/q5wG6tFMQq — Safe Work Australia (@safe_work_aus) March 13, 2023

Visitors can use PowerBI dashboards to create their own tables, discover graphs and charts, and sort data by industry, occupation, year, mechanism of injury and more.

Part of Safe Work Australia’s statutory mandate is to compile, analyse and report on this data to monitor the nationwide status of work-related injuries, fatalities and disease. It uses these findings to identify emerging and existing WHS issues, as well as to evaluate the implementation of model WHS laws.

In a statement promoting its beta site, the agency said testing and improvement of data collection and methods on its beta site may show minor differences compared to its published reports.

“The data website represents an important step in making our national data publicly available and easy to access,” the agency said, calling for visitors of the site to give feedback.

“Please visit the website and fill out the short online questionnaire. Feedback can also be emailed to statsonline@swa.gov.au.”

More information about Safe Work Australia’s data-sharing policy can be found online.

READ MORE:

