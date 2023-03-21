Howard enters China cyber fray

Former prime minister John Howard might not seem like obvious talent to open Australia’s most prominent cybersecurity conference, but then again, sometimes it takes an elder statesman from an older generation to let the nation’s digital guardians know where there is still real work to be done.

And say what those serving can’t about China.

In an era when bank branches are seemingly closing in real-time, and cash has almost been made redundant, the man dubbed ‘Lazarus with a triple bypass’ by his predecessor Paul Keating made short work of cutting to the main geopolitical chase of what cyber is an agent for, and where the game is headed.

“Although I regard myself as tolerably computer literate, and I can claim to be part of the 99% of the Australian community that has access to the internet, I won’t endeavour to regale you with my theories about how cyber challenges should be dealt with,” Howard quipped in a speech to the Australian Information Security Association’s Cyber Conference’s assembled cyberati.

He held the crowd of techies and policy wonks from there, not feigning or holding back. Howard does a fine grumpy old man on stage, but he’s not that grumpy, more sardonic. His seasoned Lazarus schtick and candour drew plenty of laughs and applause.

As polarising as he can be, Howard knows who he is and who he is not, a welcome relief in the often staged puppetry and subterfuge that is cyber, a perpetually clandestine art reliant on prevention rather than cure. And he plays his vintage to his advantage.

“I was given my marching orders by the Australian community in November of 2007, a little over 15 years ago. If I remember rightly, and somebody might correct me on this but I’ll take the risk, Facebook was still in its very infancy in 2007. I don’t think there was Twitter…well, I didn’t know about it, then,” Howard said.

Life before Twitter

Let us correct this. Howard tweeted during the 2007 election campaign, or at least a campaign staffer did, in his name, trying to stave off the unsaleable image of a pre-digital PM in the internet age being ruthlessly exploited by Kevin Rudd and a social media campaign that leapfrogged conventional media.

Here’s the proof.

The digital and technology arena has always been a political battleground in Australia: the privatisation of Telstra; the Spam act; the NBN; whole-of-government IT outsourcing; the persistent griping of Australia’s tech industry that it was left behind other conventional sectors.

Howard knows full well he was part of these battles, and didn’t resile from them, but he did make a very valid and human point that not everyone can keep up with the pace of technology, including himself. Sooner or later we all slow down and the internet has not fixed this.

Cyber, for the good of the people, all people, might need to take this into account, especially as the population ages.

Two-factor or not to factor?

Howard was asked an audience-sourced question by moderator Juanita Phillips about modern ways of signing in.

“This may be a trick question,” Phillips surmised. “Trent is saying: who taught you what two-factor authentication is and how to use it?”

Howard made his trademark scrunchy face of sceptical puzzlement, leaning in to hear the repeated question better.

“Two-factor authentication? Do you know what that is?” Phillips tried again with deferential civility. “It’s a security thing. So when you try and log in somewhere, they send a message to your mobile phone to say ‘is this really you?”

“No,” retorted Howard in unashamedly good humour. “I’m still struggling with phishing.”

Got nukes?

Howard’s take on cyber was only really ever going to last a few minutes before politics big and small came into play on the stage, and he delivered some pithy observations on recent events.

Quizzed again by an audience member about AUKUS and whether Australia should develop a nuclear industry, Howard obliged.

“I think we should repeal the ban on having a nuclear industry and I think we should have nuclear power as one of the climate change considerations,” Howard said.

“We have this ban because of the decision my government took, I want to make this clear, to ban it as a condition of getting the support of the Greens and the Democrats to pass through the Senate legislation to renew the mandate for the nuclear medicine facility at Lucas Heights in Sydney” Howard continued, laying the blame for lack of bipartisan support on Labor.

Howard said he asked both the CSIRO and the chief scientist for written advice on available sources of baseload power in Australia during his time as leader. Fossil fuels and nuclear was the answer he said he received.

“Now, I think it’s time, in the name of AUKUS bipartisanship we have at the present time, for Mr. Albanese to pick up the phone to Peter Dutton and say, ‘Look, Peter, let’s forget the past. Why don’t we get rid of this silly ban on nuclear power?’”

Peter will be thrilled.

China

If both the Morrison and Albanese governments have been wrestling with the rise of China, Howard was quick to differentiate himself as a classic Sydney North Shore Liberal attuned to the aspirations of the Chinese diaspora in Australia.

“The conclusion of the AUKUS agreement, again, tells us how much…has changed over the past eight to 10 years,” Howard observed, noting that trade had now been drawn into the strategic mix.

“China was seen not only as a mighty world power but it was also seen as an increasingly close partner of Australia and it still is. I can say I hope that China will continue to be a major export destination for this country. I remind you that 1.4 million Australians claim Chinese heritage, that Chinese [Mandarin and Cantonese] is the most widely spoken foreign language in this country,” Howard said.

These are people in what was his own electorate.

“We always seek, and we ought to have, the friendship of the Chinese people. We will be living in a world of unreality if we did understand and accept that so much has changed over [the last] eight-year period. And of course, so much has changed in the cyber security area. We are not obsessed with it as an issue, but it certainly dominates our thinking as policymakers,” Howard said.

Taiwan

The next stop on the John Howard whistle-stop tour of geopolitics was the meeting of Sino-Russo leaders in Moscow, and what it may mean for Taiwan.

After referencing former prime minister (and secret co-minister for many other things) Scott Morrison as a driver of the AUKUS deal, Howard observed that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would be up there in terms of rhetoric meeting real-world effects.

“My theory about China in the present context, and I’d be fascinated with what is being privately said between Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Moscow at the present time, I think the Chinese will be looking at what has happened in Ukraine and think to themselves, this idea of a big country knocking off a small one is not quite as easy as we thought it might be,” Howard said.

“And I think that may give him pause to think in relation to Taiwan.”

“My view is that Taiwan and China — I know in diplomatic and real terms they’re separate countries — but I think if we want to preserve the peace, we should preserve the ambiguity that existed in our attitude to those two countries since Nixon went to China in the early 1970s,” Howard said.

“This idea that we’ve somehow rather got to bring it to a head is a silly idea.”

“I think the Chinese will want it even less after they’ve seen what’s happened in Ukraine. And I am very much of the view that if we can preserve the ambiguity exists at the moment, then that’s a good thing,” Howard said.

“But you can’t pretend that their attitude hasn’t changed. I mean, I’ve dealt with two Chinese presidents — Jiang Zemin, and Hu Jintao — and it’s only 20 years ago, it’s less than 20 years ago, that on two successive days president George W. Bush and then president Hu Jintao addressed joint sittings of the Australian Parliament in October 2003.

“And that was accepted as a normal thing.”

Normality. So often rejected, so easily missed. So here we are. A national cyber conference sans an apocalypse. Sooner or later, everyone grows up.

READ MORE:

Pressure mounts for clarity on TikTok ban in government