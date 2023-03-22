APS should be accessible by default in five years, say PM&C officials

Public servants were asked to imagine what the public sector work environment would be like in 2028, especially for neurodivergent staff.

Speaking on IPAA ACT’s Work with Purpose podcast, PM&C’s diversity and inclusion adviser Robin Edmonds, ability network executive Andrew Pfeiffer and ability network champion Lee Steel explained what needs to change to achieve neurodivergent-friendly workplaces.

“For me, what that looks like in 2028 is just accessibility by default,” Edmonds said.

“Whether that’s a matter of the communications being accessible, whether it’s the workplace itself, the office, or whether it’s just our modes of work.”

Pfeiffer, who is autistic, said there was some low-hanging fruit to achieve reform in the job application process.

Changes suggested included giving candidates questions ahead of time and not judging someone if they are unable to make eye contact.

Opportunities arise in recruitment as well by making the APS neurodivergent friendly.

“As we move to such a data-driven environment, as we move in an environment where things like IT, cybersecurity are really, really important, they’re fields that many neurodivergent people are particularly gifted in,” Pfeiffer said.

Destigmatision remains an issue. Edmonds said staff remain hesitant to “come out” as neurodiverse.

“The biggest barrier at the moment of getting support for a lot of people is that they’re really scared about the stigma around either coming out as neurodivergent or as disabled, if they identify that way,” Edmonds said.

Issues unique to the APS discussed were the impacts on the community being served.

Steel said that as a workforce focused on service delivery, public service is about working with the community.

“If a large proportion of our communities are neurodivergent then understanding that is an important part of what we do,” Steel said.

“We can tap into it with a more diverse workforce and be more strategic about how we work to use that workforce.”

When it comes to allyship, learning in an appropriate way should be the approach for non-neurodivergent staff to understand their neurodivergent colleagues.

“Nothing about us without us,” Pfeiffer said twice.

He added the onus should be taken from neurodivergent staff, encouraging managers to join the employee networks of their local agency.

In terms of success markers, Steel said “ongoing retention and thriving in a career”.

Rounding out the podcast, Pfeiffer said for himself personally “there are no obvious pathways from being a technical specialist to being a senior executive in the public service”.

“I know that’s something that was discussed in the hierarchy of classification review to bring it back to APS reform but I’d love organisations to think about how neurodivergent strengths can be better recognised and supported.”

