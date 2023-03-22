Biometric software can be used to link CSAM, says AIC

A publication from the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) has said automated biometrics software could be used to link child sexual assault material (CSAM) without requiring investigators to view the material themselves.

In a paper titled Advancing child sexual abuse investigations using biometrics and social network analysis, seven experts used a system they developed called the Biometric Analyser and Network Extractor to match faces and voices in CSAM videos.

The paper pointed out the staff well-being risks carried by investigators who view such material as part of their jobs.

“Manual processing of videos furthers the existing problems investigators face with unmanageable workloads and burnout, as well as significant psychological harms, including secondary traumatic stress disorder, emotional exhaustion, intrusive thoughts, and interpersonal and marital problems,” the paper said.

The Mandarin has previously reported on how vicarious trauma can impact public service staff who have to witness disturbing images as part of their jobs.

Using 445 videos, the biometric software identified 222 links between videos: either face, voice, or face and voice.

“This modelling makes it possible to draw links between people (victims or offenders) across videos by constructing more complex networks,” the paper said.

“This network visualisation moves beyond simply identifying the same victim or the same offender appearing in multiple videos and can also establish co-offending and co-victimisation relationships across a large holding of videos.”

At no point were the researchers able to access the CSAM itself.

The researchers were therefore unable to verify how accurate the software was.

“Future research will need to incorporate labelled data with an established ground truth so that

accuracy can be evaluated,” the paper said.

“Given the graphic nature of the content, and the legal implications of possessing CSAM, such activities will need to be completed in partnership with law enforcement.”

The paper was written by University of Adelaide’s Russell Brewer and Katie Logos, San Jose State University’s Bryce Westlake, Michigan State University’s Thomas Swearingen and Auren Ross, South Australia Police’s Stephen Patterson, Deakin University’s David Bright, and Defence Science and Technology Group’s Dana Michalski.

READ MORE:

Australia owes real change and reform for at-risk children, assistant minister says