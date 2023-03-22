A-G announces review of 2010 human rights framework

Mark Dreyfus has asked for Australia’s human rights framework to undergo a review by a parliamentary joint committee.

In a statement made on Wednesday, the attorney-general said the framework, which was launched more than a decade ago, would be assessed based on whether it was still fit for purpose or needs improvements. The committee will report on its findings in 2024.

“The key focus of the framework was ensuring that education and information about human rights is readily available to everyone in the Australian community,” Dreyfus said.

“This included the establishment of the joint committee on human rights and the requirement that each bill be accompanied by a statement of compatibility with Australia’s international human rights obligations.”

Now the joint committee on human rights will be tasked with running its eye over the very framework that led to its establishment.

Under its original architecture, the national framework’s effectiveness was due for review in 2014.

“Following the change of government at the 2013 election, that review was never undertaken,” the A-G said.

“While elements of the framework have been implemented (in whole or in part), a review is now almost ten years overdue.”

The Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) recently put forward a model framework for more comprehensive national human rights protections, and even drafted an act to this effect. A position paper has been released by the commission as part of its Free + Equal campaign this month, calling for new laws, policies and programs for bureaucrats to embed human rights considerations at the earliest stage of policy design and implementation.

While a review of the human rights framework was underway, Dreyfus said, the federal government would focus on meeting election promises to “protect and enhance” human rights.

“The government believes that the enhancement of human rights should be done in a way that unites, rather than divides, our community,” the A-G said.

Dreyfus said the government was committed to introducing three tranches of legislation covering anti-discrimination laws to protect people of faith, including anti-vilification protections; laws that will protect students from discrimination on any grounds; as well as laws to protect teachers from discrimination at work, while maintaining the right of religious schools to preference people of their faith in the selection of staff.

