Latest census statistics for homelessness show the situation in Australia is worsening

Advocates want the federal, state and territory governments to urgently commit to building one million new social and affordable homes over 20 years, following the release of new data that paints a dire post-pandemic picture for Australians living with homelessness.

There are more than 6,000 additional Australians struggling with homelessness, according to a comparison of ABS data from the 2021 and 2016 censuses.

The figures represent a 5% increase over four years from 116,000 people to 122,494 people experiencing homelessness nationwide.

About 6% of the 2021 cohort were rough sleeping on census night, while the majority of this vulnerable group (114,854) were enduring hidden homelessness that could include sheltering in overcrowded dwellings, refuges, boarding houses or temporarily with friends or family.

Mission Australia CEO Sharon Callister said the experience of her organisation and those who worked to support people experiencing homelessness squared with the increase in numbers. She said service providers had seen a surge in the number of those needing assistance in recent years.

“Those on the lowest and even moderate incomes are increasingly left without an affordable and secure home to live in,” Callister said.

“The ongoing severe lack of appropriate social and affordable housing is clearly evidenced in the worrying rise in people in temporary accommodation.”

“Australia’s homelessness crisis has been exacerbated by the long-term absence of a serious and sizeable commitment to building new social and affordable homes.

“Safe and secure housing provides a stable base from which children can attend school, adults can work, people can be healthy and communities can thrive,” she said.

Nearly 1 in 200 (or 122,000) people experienced homelessness on Census night in 2021.

Find out more at https://t.co/Dsp9yWqwS7 pic.twitter.com/uTZ4njeBI5 — Australian Bureau of Statistics (@ABSStats) March 22, 2023

In 2021 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people made up 2.8% of the population. However, this group was severely overrepresented among homeless people on census night, making up 20% of all people who recorded they did not have a home.

“We need far more new housing stock in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities. Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations have the knowledge and expertise to drive solutions with and for Aboriginal communities,” Callister said.

“Resourcing to support a strong Aboriginal housing sector is essential.”

One in six, or nearly 20,000, Australians who are homeless were aged 55 years and over. This was an increase of 4% since the 2016 census.

Young people aged 12-18 who couch-surf on any given night number are approximately 942 nationwide.

Mission Australia wants governments from all jurisdictions to develop a long-term change in direction for nationwide housing policy to address this growing problem once and for all.

Callister said that after years of leaving housing and social policy to the states and territories, the federal government needed to act in accordance with the recommendations for a recent review. That review calculated the demand for accommodation over the next two decades would require building 891,000 new dwellings at a cost of $290 billion within 20 years.

“This must include localised housing targets to ensure new developments meet the needs of all the community,” Callister said.

“We also need sustainable and innovative housing solutions.

“New social and affordable homes should be created with infrastructure connected to education, training and support services, and the federal government must increase the minimum energy efficiency requirements for new homes, which could help slash household energy bills,” she said.

The NGO acknowledged the commonwealth’s $10 billion promise to build 30,000 new social homes but said much more was needed to address demand from a growing number of at-risk groups.

A housing-first model, which tackled chronic homelessness by rapidly rehousing people who found themselves without accommodation and then supporting them to maintain that housing by receiving support to address their underlying concerns was the best approach to the response to the crisis, Callister said.

“Of course, to have ‘Housing First’ we need housing, first — it only works if there are enough homes for people to move into,” she said.

But for young people, youth-specific housing options and existing funding for Youth Foyers were simply unsustainable and insufficient.

“A federal government commitment to invest in a tranche of at least six Youth Foyers across Australia in the next year would help support young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness including those couch surfing — to transition to independent, thriving futures,” Callister added.

