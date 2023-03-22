Park Digital ID duds, industry tells Canberra

Australia’s erratic and politicised love-hate affair with the idea of digital identity credentials is fast becoming a major national security and commercial liability — unless policymakers mandate proven usability and hardened security ahead of internecine partisan feuds and state boundaries.

That was the thrust of the sideline chatter at the 2023 Australian Information Security Association Cyber Conference this week, as the latest crop of staffers and advisers were walked through what the cyber industry is seeing and hearing, as opposed to yet another Big Four ‘key priorities’ deck.

Let’s be clear. This conference is heavily skewed towards hands-on practitioners — plumbers and mechanics — who started off as an afterthought and who have become indispensable over the past 30 years.

It’s also a hunting ground for real cyber talent in an industry that’s repeatedly failed to move the needle in terms of graduate output, as has computing, engineering and most hard sciences. Notably, in credit to organisers, the event has reverted to candour over commerce, or ‘purpose over pitch’.

Case in point on Wednesday was David Chadwick, now global director for Unisys’ identity and biometrics arm and formerly the shepherd for Australia’s journey to biometric passports using facial recognition, the underpinning of the SmartGate system millions now go through every year.

Well before Apple’s Face ID, which is now a ubiquitous mainstream biometric, Chadwick was pushing the same tech at passport control. A former forensic imaging specialist across state and federal police forces, Chadwick has seen numerous tech fads come and go, but he wants Canberra to do better.

“If we can figure out who we’re dealing with, with a level of competence, whether it’s online transactions, whether it’s logging into your server, then we’re actually going a long way towards solving some of the problems. We need to be able to get the online identity model under control that’s going to address both sides of the problem, government and public, risk versus privacy, facilitation versus security, Chadwick said.

“We need federal government action around verification, identity and identity fraud. And sadly, it has been really lacking,” Chadwick said.

“The facial verification service, which is the component that can do that facial verification went live 28th of June 2017.

“It’s hardly being used at all and is bogged down with policy, legislative and business process issues.”

The painful bit came next.

Being unfettered by a federal government job, and issued a global one, Chadwick cut loose and voted with the people. Pause for a moment — this is the former head of passport technology, of a passport that set global standards, making a bet on what people will choose rather than tolerate.

“I’m going to sing the praises of New South Wales. And understand me, as a Canberran that pains me, it hurts me.”

“The leadership and the direction that they have taken in this is fantastic. Agile, try, fast, don’t be afraid to fail. It’s exactly what’s needed. How brilliant is that?” Chadwick asked.

“Because people understand, people believe.

“So it’s a communication and change management strategy, not a technological strategy, that is paying the real benefits.”

Or perhaps it’s a minister who dares to look beyond the orthodoxy. Chadwick referenced Victor Dominello as a positive influence on the digital identity debate, namely because of the digital driver’s licence and how it solved problems rather than having created a cottage industry.

Chadwick made it clear that he hoped some of Dominello’s trademark digital touch would rub off on Canberra. Perhaps go there. Call it what you want, industry has set its high water mark.

But like winter, the Budget is coming.

