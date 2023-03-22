AFP restructures its top layer to keep up with the times

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) hierarchy now has a new deputy commissioner and a reshuffle of responsibilities that the force said will help it deal better with new challenges in areas such as cybercrime and counterterrorism.

AFP commissioner Reece Kershaw said that the reshuffling of the national police force is due to the changing criminal environment.

“Comprehensive legislative frameworks, including a number of national security laws passed since 2001, have cemented the AFP’s responsibility to keep Australians safe and protect Australia’s way of life,” Kershaw said.

“Crime and national security responsibilities have been split to reflect the growing criminal threat, which has been exacerbated by geopolitics and COVID-19.”

Kershaw said that global partnerships with other law enforcement have been and continue to be important in combatting crime across borders.

“With our Pacific law enforcement partners, with whom we have enduring and strong relationships, we are targeting those criminals using the Pacific as a maritime drug highway to Australia,” Kershaw said.

“Beyond the Pacific, the AFP will continue to leverage our international law enforcement partnerships to help stop crime before it reaches Australia.”

The new deputy commissioner, Lesa Gale, has the responsibility for international and specialist capabilities.

Gale is only the second woman to hold the position of deputy commissioner within the AFP’s ranks.

Her responsibilities cover the AFP’s engagements with its international partners. “With more than 200 members in 33 countries, the AFP is among Australia’s first line of defence,” an AFP statement on the new appointments says.

She joins Ian McCartney, who has been made deputy commissioner for national security, Grant Nicholls, who is now acting deputy commissioner crime, and Neil Gaughan, the ACT’s chief police officer.

McCartney has responsibility for national security matters that include dealing with counter-terrorism, foreign interference, aviation, protection and security. He takes on his new responsibilities after his stint as deputy commissioner for investigations.

Nicholls will be at the helm of the AFPs programs that look at crime and cyber strategies. He was previously responsible for learning and development in the force.

Gale’s elevation to the role of deputy commissioner occurs at the same time as the AFP has appointed more female assistant commissioners. New appointments to those roles result in the AFP having female officers in 39% of executive roles in the force.

Assistant commissioners Krissy Barrett, Hilda Sirec, Alison Wegg, Justine Gough, and Kirsty Schofield join Gale in senior management ranks across various divisions of the AFP.

