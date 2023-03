The Voice will hold bureaucracy to account, legal expert says

Professor Megan Davis is back in Canberra to advance the actions of the referendum working group for a Voice to Parliament, reminding Australians that constitutional recognition will not add another layer of bureaucracy and instead give First Nations’ perspectives a platform to keep the government and public service accountable.

“The referendum will give all Australians the chance to come together and consider updating our constitution to recognise and celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and our 65,000 years of continuous connection with this land,” Davis told a press pack in Canberra.

“[The] Voice that will give advice on policies that will affect our people. [It] will express the aspirations of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”