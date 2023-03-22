Budget needs $50 billion more in revenue, says former Treasury secretary

The federal government would need 20 or 30 incremental measures such as its recently announced increase in tax on superannuation balances that exceed a $3 million threshold to ensure it gets sufficient revenue, according to Dr Ken Henry, the former Treasury secretary.

Henry told the 7.30 Report that there is a need for Australia to increase taxes and that he found the debate over a measure that raises only about $2 billion “remarkable” given that the budget needs at least $50 billion more in revenue.

He said that the policy announced by treasurer Jim Chalmers, which increases the taxation on amounts above a balance of $3 million, does not threaten the basis of superannuation policy.

“We’re not really talking though about superannuation balances that have been accumulated out of the superannuation guarantee,” Henry said.

“That’s not what this tax increase will attack — not in the main, anyway. But what this tax increase is going to affect is larger voluntary savings that people have managed to park in a tax-preferred savings vehicle called superannuation.”

The former Treasury chief also reiterated an observation made in a tax review he headed 12 years ago that Australia has to learn how to place less reliance on income tax as a source of revenue and more reliance on other revenue bases that do less economic damage.

“The particular problem that we confront right now in my view in placing too much reliance on the personal income tax system is the intergenerational inequity it sets up,” Henry said.

“The people who are paying personal income tax are, of course, in the main people who are working. “

He said that people who are living on tax-free superannuation pensions or the aged pension are not paying personal income tax in the same way. Some older people, Henry said, are paying income tax but they are doing so at reduced rates.

“We have to learn to be able to live with a tax system that generates more revenue from more reliable bases that are more equitable, particularly for younger people, that do less damage to the economy’s growth prospects.”

