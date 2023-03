Allan Hawke was right. Learned helplessness is an enemy of good public administration

With the royal commission into robodebt due to report in June and hovering like Banquo’s ghost at the secretaries’ board, the top end of the Australian Public Service can’t afford to be seen merely tinkering with improved accountability requirements.

There are, of course, multiple moving parts to the government’s public service reform agenda in play. The trick will be to make sure none of them entangles the others in unnecessary complications, over-prescription, passivity, get-out-of-jail-free cards and delays such that progress becomes strangled.

In short, something must be done to short-circuit the possibility of such a terrible piece of maladministration taking root like that again.