Australia’s sweet effort to produce premium strawberries for automated picking

A multimillion-dollar investment has been made to develop the most ideal single-stem strawberry variety for harvesting by robots, as well as reckon with Australia’s dwindling horticulture workforce.

A total of $11.5 million from the federal and Queensland governments has been allocated for researchers to develop a premium strawberry variety that naturally combines the flavour, colour and aroma traits.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries Queensland (DAFQ) will lead the four-year project in partnership with Hort Innovation.

DAFQ’s Dr Jodi Neal, a principal plant breeder, said the program would help address production pain points by introducing picking and packing efficiencies, along with greater profits for growers.

“It takes the same amount of time to pick a small strawberry as it does to pick a large one,” Dr Neal said.

“This breeding program is focusing on delivering a consistent fruit size that is preferred by consumers on unbranched flower stems — meaning that the fruit can be picked faster — either by conventional methods or through automation.”

According to Hort Innovation CEO Brett Fifield, the latest ABARES survey data shows the number of people working in the horticulture labour force fell by 20% over the past three years.

In 2019-20, the monthly average number of workers was 146,200, dropping to 116,900 workers in 2021–22.

This trend was driving more Australian growers — about 40% of domestic producers — to look to the adoption of advanced machinery for harvesting.

“While harvesting strawberries using automation is not common practice yet in Australia, it will be before we know it,” Fifield said.

“The development of a sweet, rich red and aromatic strawberry that is ideal for automation will prove a game changer for growers who want to apply new technologies on-farm.”

Australia’s strawberry industry for (2021/22) was estimated to have a $417 million farm gate value.

The national market comprises 45% of varieties of strawberries developed by the Australian Strawberry Breeding Program, and makes up 90% of the subtropical industry. Approximately 11,000 production jobs are tied to the farming of these strawberry varieties and last year had an estimated farm gate value of $174 million.

Rachel Mackenzie, Berries Australia executive director, said all efforts to reduce the cost of harvesting were welcomed by strawberry growers. Equally important was the goal of breeding bespoke varieties to suit various growers across the country, she said.

“We are looking forward to this program equipping us to profitably deliver consistent, high-quality fruit for Australians and the world,” Mackenzie said.