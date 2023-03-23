‘We need your help’ with the Voice: Dodson calls time on tyranny for First Nations Australians

Senator Pat Dodson, the special envoy for reconciliation and the implementation of the Uluru statement from the heart, has described the forthcoming referendum as the foundation for hope and healing for First Nations Australians.

On Thursday, the federal government and the Referendum Working Group announced the question that would be put to the Australian people to establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.

Australians will be asked to vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in the referendum in response to the question:

“Do you approve this proposed alteration?

“A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.”

At a press conference in Canberra, senator Dodson said the Voice was a way forward, and towards hope for First Nations Australia.

“We need your help, all Australians, to see the significance that this moment, with this level of unity here, this level of magnanimity, this level of dedication that has taken place amongst us and the government, that we as Australians can arise to a better relationship with our First Peoples,” Dodson said.

“One where we are liberated, and when our hearts and minds are cleared, from the tyranny of the oppression and suffering and shame that we have lived with.”

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said the provisions to be voted on at the 2023 referendum had been formally agreed to. He thanked the working group members for their patience and optimism in the process so far, noting their “extraordinary work” and ownership of the “bottom-up’ referendum journey.

“For many, this moment has been a very long time in the making. Yet they have shown such patience and optimism through this process,” Albanese said.

“That spirit of co-operation and thoughtful, respectful dialogue has been so important at arriving at this point in such a united fashion.”

At the referendum, Australians will vote on whether to include a new provision in the constitution that enshrines two fundamental principles: recognition and consultation.

The proposed section 129 will be given the heading ‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice’ and read:

In recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples as the First Peoples of Australia:

There shall be a body, to be called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice;

The Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice may make representations to the Parliament and the Executive Government of the Commonwealth on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples;

The Parliament shall, subject to this Constitution, have power to make laws with respect to matters relating to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice, including its composition, functions, powers and procedures.

The PM said the final proposed wording was legally sound and he had confidence they would gain the strongest possible support in the referendum, as well as deliver the “best possible outcomes” for First Nations people in the years to come.

“We urgently need better outcomes, because it’s not good enough where we’re at in 2023,” Albanese said.

“On every measure, there is a gap between the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and the national average — A 10-year gap in life expectancy; a suicide rate twice as high; tragic levels of child mortality and disease; a massive over-representation in the prison population, in deaths in custody, in children sent to out of home care,” he said.

Despite decades of funding, goodwill and good intentions, Australian governments had failed to make adequate inroads in Closing the Gap across key measures for Indigenous health and welfare.

Albanese said progress was stymied because “imposing solutions from Canberra” could never be as impactful as designing solutions by consulting with communities.

“Our nation is better than this. Every Australian wants to know that an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander baby born today will enjoy an equal right to grow up healthy and safe, to get a great education, find a good job, to live a long and happy life. That’s what this is about,” the PM said.

“Today points the way to how we are going to do it: by consulting the people on the ground, by working with the people who live alongside these challenges, by enshrining a Voice in our constitution — and by listening to that Voice.”

In addition to the final form of words proposed in the referendum, Albanese also shared that his cabinet had adopted nine principles that would underpin the shape and form of the Voice to Parliament.

Developed by the referendum working group, the principles confirm that the body will not have veto power in government, and will not be responsible for delivering any government programs or managing funds.

“The Voice will give independent advice to the parliament and government. It will be able to make proactive representations — as well as respond to requests,” the PM said.

“The parliament and executive government should seek written advice from the Voice early in the development of proposed laws and policies.

“The Voice will be chosen by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, based on the wishes of local communities — not appointed by the government.

“Members will serve for a fixed period of time to ensure accountability. It will be representative of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, with a gender balance and include youth. Members will come from every state and territory, the Torres Strait Islands and specific remote representatives,” he said.

The principles of the Voice also reaffirm its commitment to being accountable, transparent, and subject to standard governance and reporting requirements.

“The Voice will work alongside existing organisations and traditional structures, respecting their work,” Albanese added.

Earlier this week, the Referendum (Machinery Provisions) Amendment Bill 2022 received bipartisan support following intense negotiations for amendments.

More legislation with the referendum’s official question will come before parliament next week and a joint parliamentary committee will be set up to consider submissions.

The Liberal Party is still considering its position, with Opposition leader Peter Dutton calling for more detail.

At the press conference in parliament, referendum working group member Professor Megan Davis said the Voice was all about the right ATSI people had to be consulted on laws and policies made about their communities.

“This Prime Minister, this government, has listened respectfully, genuinely, authentically. This process bodes well for the future of the Voice,” Davis said.

