BiiG 2023: Public servants need to get on board with the metaverse ASAP

The public sector must keep up with what is going on with the metaverse and web3 before it is too late, according to a world-leading AI and metaverse expert.

Giving the keynote address at the BiiG 2023 Innovation for Impact Festival in Queensland, Responsible Metaverse Alliance’s Dr Catriona Wallace said the technological innovations happening at the moment are being led by the tech giants.

Government has the ability to become the custodians of ethics when it comes to the metaverse and other web3 technologies.

“For you as government, I believe, in addition to being the custodians of innovation, you are also the custodians of ethics and responsiveness,” Wallace said.

Wallace added she was currently working with Standards Australia to establish some standards for the metaverse. The AI expert already worked with the NSW government, alongside the Gradient Institute, for its metaverse strategy.

.@catrionawallace shows a screenshot of having a meeting with @VictorDominello in the metaverse, as seen @biigqld 2023. pic.twitter.com/L5jgTbxq6T — Anna Macdonald (@annamabelmac) March 22, 2023

But what is the metaverse?

Wallace outlined three spaces humanity exists in: the physical world (the analog space), the digital world (online spaces e.g. websites), and the virtual world (using VR).

“There’s only one metaverse and it refers to the existence of virtual worlds that are immersive, which means you have likely have a headset on in some way,” Wallace said.

“And [it’s] persistent, so even though you’re going into this world and coming out, the world still exists.

“It’s not like a game that you have on your computer that when you’re out of the game, it switches off and it doesn’t exist. The world is persistent, whether you’re in it or not.

“It’s immersive, and it’s persistent, and where people go for social interactions.”

Wallace predicted it would take three-to-five years for the technology to be mainstream, and 10 years for it to be ubiquitous.

The virtual world of Roblox, Wallace pointed out, has 50 million users a month with two-thirds under the age of 16.

In other words, the next generation is already learning about the metaverse: such as how a virtual world operates and how to create an avatar.

For government, it means the time to think about the virtual world is now rather than waiting for permission from politicians or policymakers.

When it comes to public sector innovation in the space, Wallace outlined six elements: the role of the frontline, foresight, signal detection, scenario planning, protecting and preparing citizens from disruptive innovation, and having agency and authority.

On the second last point, Wallace said she was working with police to work out what is different about crime in the virtual world.

Crime in the metaverse presents jurisdictional issues, with uncertainty over whether it would fall under federal jurisdiction or international law.

“The [police] commissioners that I’ve been dealing with have said, we don’t even know yet what the crimes in the metaverse are,” Wallace said.

“We think we know the physical world crimes and the digital world crimes, and they’ll be replicated but there’ll be other things that happen.”

When asked why the public sector needs to get on board when there are so many pressing issues like the cost of living, Wallace said it could be looked at in two ways: narrowing the digital divide and increasing accessibility.

“Unless government gets onto this — and also supported by the tech companies — the digital divide becomes greater and the ‘have and have nots’ become greater,” Wallace said.

“A virtual reality headset costs around $400 and a newer one is about $1,500. That’s a barrier there to start with.”

The AI expert said the metaverse could help government overcome physical limitations by increasing accessibility for demographics such as remote communities and people with disabilities.

“I’m overly optimistic, but there’s a lot of work that needs to be done and I think the custodianship of some of that work is actually by the people in this room.”

READ MORE:

Tuvalu is to upload itself to the metaverse. It’s a desperate plan, with a hidden message