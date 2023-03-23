Ditching forces Defence to ground entire MHR-90 Taipan fleet again

The Australian Defence Force’s entire fleet of 47 MHR-90 Taipan multi-role helicopters has been grounded, again, after a chopper carrying 10 commandos was forced to ditch in shallow water on Green Patch beach in Jervis Bay, a small part of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) just south of the New South Wales town of Nowra.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Wednesday night, with soldiers and crew abandoning the chopper and being forced to jump into the sea. All personnel were accounted for and survived, with just a couple of minor injuries.

Witnesses reportedly saw sparks, a flash, heard a big bang and then saw flames coming from the Taipan’s engine area before the forced emergency landing just after the aircraft was spotted hovering at a very low altitude.

The Defence Fight Safety Bureau, the military’s air crash investigators, have commenced an immediate probe into the incident.

Routine mission

The Taipan had been conducting counter-terrorism training exercises described as “routine” by Defence. It is understood the soldiers are from the 2nd Commando Regiment, part of Special Forces Command, while the chopper crew is from 6th Aviation Regiment.

Jervis Bay is a regular training ground for both the Navy and Army, with frequent helicopter night runs for pick-ups and put-downs from static and moving ships. The area is also a naval aviation hub, with an airfield in the Jervis Bay Territory (part of the ACT), and the Fleet Air Arm’s main station located at HMAS Albatross next to Nowra.

While Minister for Defence Richard Marles praised the crew for the safe ditching, there will no doubt be quiet relief all around that accident and trouble-prone Taipans are being retired 16 years early and replaced with Blackhawks and Seahawks.

The NATO-designed MRH-90 birds were originally bought to replace the Navy’s Westland Sea Kings, as well as some Blackhawks, as they had a larger capacity to carry troops and materiel.

However, unlike the Sea Kings, which were specifically designed as carrier-borne sub-hunters, the Taipans are not able to land or float on water, instead using inflatable emergency floatation devices to buy crew time to escape in the event of ditching. Those ‘floaty’ systems do appear to work — not that being in the drink is a desirable state.

Franken-copter’s troubled history

The MRH-90’s problems are many and storied, ranging from being grounded due to software problems (they are fully fly-by-wire), a lack of spare parts (they were only fully accepted into service in July 2017) and problems with the cargo hook on the naval version.

But, aside from the flying cost estimated at around $50,000 per hour, the biggest problem has been the doors and the gun mounts. The door tracks have had issues and a door that doesn’t open and shut on a combat aircraft tends to shed fans quickly.

The doorway is also too narrow to effectively mount a self-defence machine gun and, to make matters worse, the same door can’t be safely used by gunners and troops roping down to a drop point.

“… the MRH90 aircraft shall be able to be fitted with a Self Defence Gun Mount in each of the cabin doorways. However, the installation of door-mounted guns interferes with a range of helicopter cabin workflow requirements. Troops need to move around the guns as they enter and leave the aircraft, the doors need to be open when the guns are in use, and the FRRD [Fast Roping and Rappelling Device] cannot be safely used in the same doorway as the gun,” an Australian National Audit Office report from 2014 observed.

“… the gun mounted in the side door may be unacceptable. The current configuration impedes ingress/egress, as well as the ability to defend the aircraft with the gun during embarkation and disembarkation. As a result, Army representatives have stated that the MRH-90 may be unable to meet certain Airmobile support to Special Operations roles …”.

Put more simply the door gunner can’t see the troops dropping out of the bird because they have to jump out of the other side.

Have a seat and strap yourself in… Maybe not

As far as Army was concerned in the report, the MHR-90 interior fit-out was also unfit for purpose in terms of soldiering because the seats and harnesses shipped as standard couldn’t fit a soldier in combat gear, somewhat of an oversight.

Former Defence Minister Peter Dutton basically junked the Taipans in December 2021, with the announcement that they would be replaced by new Blackhawks made by Richard Marles in January this year.

On Thursday chief of Army lieutenant general Simon Stuart AO DSC thanked emergency responders for their quick action in attending to the ditched Taipan.

“Tonight quick responses from ADF personnel and emergency services and well-drilled teams prevented a potential tragedy,” said Stuart.

“We will conduct a thorough investigation into this incident to determine the cause and ensure the platform remains safe to operate.”

At least until the Blackhawks arrive. But who’s counting the days?

