ACT Integrity Commission, police called in over mental health patient files sent to union

The Australian Capital Territory’s anti-corruption watchdog has been called in to investigate an alleged serious privacy breach at Canberra Health Services after it was revealed in the Legislative Assembly that government employees allegedly handed more than a dozen mental health patient files to a health union first described as an “industrial partner”.

One public servant has been sacked and two others stood down over the matter, with the ACT government’s health provider confirming late Tuesday it had called in both the police and the ACT Integrity Commission to investigate what happened.

The territory’s mental health minister, Emma Davidson, disclosed to the assembly on Thursday that the recipient of the files in question was the ACT branch of the Australian Nurses and Midwifery Federation (ANMF).

However, the union has hit back, with the Canberra Times reporting that ACT ANMF secretary Matthew Daniel has argued the disclosures about patients’ health information was lawful and part of a broader established information-sharing arrangement to deal with member concerns.

According to Canberra Health Services, the transfer of the patient files took place over several years and was uncovered in an IT audit, which begs the obvious question as to why staff alleged to have acted unlawfully used workplace email to allegedly exfiltrate the patient files.

The union’s position is that if the disclosure actions were indeed unlawful, an assertion it is directly and robustly contesting, then Canberra Health Services senior executives need to be sacked too.

The investigations and sacking are the latest twists in the deteriorating relationship between the union and government executives over the management of the ACT’s mental health system.

The nurse’s union has been at loggerheads with Canberra Health Services for more than a year over the management, staffing and workplace safety of the territory’s mental health units across its hospitals and the Dhulwa secure inpatient facility that essentially doubles as a forensic hospital.

Tucked away from public view on Mugga Lane (the road to Canberra’s main rubbish tip) Dhulwa’s neighbours include the infamous former Quamby youth detention facility and the city’s dog pound.

An official probe into Dhulwa last year by Barbara Deegan delivered a scathing report that found “the Model of Care that should provide the overarching framework for the governance and operational functioning of Dhulwa is unclear.”

“The Dhulwa workforce does not appear to have had the support, training and development required to manage the complexity of the consumers admitted to the unit,” the report said, highlighting “dysfunction between different levels of the workforce.”

The Dhulwa inquiry report made for uncomfortable reading for both staff and management.

“The unit was purpose-built and provided with the best training, policies and procedures that existed (domestically and internationally) when it was established,” the report said.

“In addition, Dhulwa has been very well-resourced in terms of nursing staff. Despite these factors, it appears that CHS and the Dhulwa workforce have failed to take full advantage of the opportunities provided.”

A persistent problem across Canberra’s mental health facilities is the high number of assaults on nursing staff that the ANMF has been heavily spotlighting in terms of unacceptable workplace safety.

In April 2022, WorkSafe ACT issued improvement and prohibition notices to Canberra Health Services over conditions at the Dhulwa facility that included bans on certain patient interactions where the risk of occupational violence could not be adequately addressed.

Daniel and the ANMF have persistently warned of the high risk of a “catastrophic event” — essentially a killing of a nurse or another patient.

In November 2022, a fatal incident at the Adult Mental Health Unit in Canberra Hospital resulted in an 18-year-old man, who was a patient there, being charged with the murder of another patient, with the identities of both men suppressed.

