Public sector agencies first in line to implement ACT’s new anti-discrimination duty

Law reforms designed to make Canberra a more equal, inclusive and respectful place to live and work will first apply to public sector workplaces within the next 12 months.

Amendments to strengthen and strengthen and expand Canberra’s anti-discrimination laws passed the ACT Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

The Discrimination Act 1991 now imposes a positive duty on workplaces to eliminate discrimination, sexual harassment, and unlawful vilification.

ACT human rights minister Tara Cheyne issued a statement explaining that government, organisations and businesses would now be responsible for protecting their employees from unlawful discrimination.

“This positive duty will encourage a proactive approach to preventing discrimination in our community and shift the responsibility away from individuals having to make a complaint,” Cheyne said.

The new obligation for employers will first apply to public authority workplaces, who will be required to ensure the protections are implemented within a year. All other organisations in the ACT will receive education and support about how to implement the positive duty and be required to provide protections for staff within three years.

“We know discrimination is an ongoing concern, especially for those from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, the LGBTIQ community and people with a disability,” the minister added.

“These changes to our anti-discrimination laws will better support the human rights of Canberrans and strengthen protections for all Canberrans.”

The ACT’s strengthened regime has also expanded where in public life anti-discrimination laws apply. The reforms now bring organised sport, competitions and the administration of any territory laws and government programs into the anti-discrimination law framework.

The situations where the act does not apply have also been refined, with exceptions relating to some employment arrangements, workers in private homes, sport, clubs and voluntary bodies, insurance and superannuation providers and religious bodies.

“I thank the organisations and community members who have contributed to the robust discussions and feedback on the proposed changes during the last two years of consultation,” Cheyene said.

