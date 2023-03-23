BiiG 2023: The growing case for real change led by innovation

What happens when innovation happens but doesn’t have an impact?

Like those of us who have ever pondered if a tree falling in a forest makes a sound, modern-day public sector philosophers at the 2023 BiiG conference wondered what impression governments can make on future communities through advanced technology and new ways of thinking.

The verdict? Innovation is pointless unless real change follows.

“Innovation for impact” was the theme of this year’s annual conference, which attracted more than 650 people to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre plus thousands of others patching in from regional Queensland.

Speakers who delivered keynote speeches and on panel discussions contemplated how innovation can happen with so much bureaucratic resistance — tight budgets, onerous legislation, risk aversion and workplace inertia. It was suggested concepts such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and the metaverse sound particularly surreal when it takes all your energy to gain IT access to a program on your work computer.

Despite this, attendees heard a succession of increasingly optimistic voices who supported nothing less than a revolution in how government leans on technology to achieve real and lasting change.

Much of this optimism boiled down to two things.

First, humans have always had a way of making things happen, especially when they bring the right people to the table and collaborate with open minds and hearts.

Second, we have absolutely no choice. The clock’s ticking. If we don’t start having an impact on the future, the future will find a way to smash us in the face.

The main day program began with an address by Andrew Hopper, Queensland’s director-general of the Department of Tourism, Innovation and Sport. He said innovation will have a genuine impact when it improves customer delivery, but that this can only happen if government collaborates early on with affected communities.

He said it’s also important to start realising that innovation is something we can all do. “We are all capable of innovation,” Hopper said. “Everyone has the permission to innovate. Be open to it. Leaders happen everywhere.”

Queensland chief entrepreneur Julia Spicer said trust must be is a vital part of the innovation equation.

“Innovation is only useful if people are able to keep up, use it and do it,” she said. “They need to trust the people they’re working with and trust the outcome we’re trying to lead them towards.

“We can only do that if we have shared values and understand what that looks like.”

A later speaker, Queensland Education community research fellow Dr Inez Faingaa Manu-Sione, took this idea further. Having been born in Fiji to Tongan parents before being adopted into a Yolngu clan, she has led many initiatives in Pasifika communities in Logan.

She said true innovation only comes from “deep listening”.

“It’s about understanding the different worlds we all come from,” said Manu-Sione.

Speaking of different worlds, Dr Catriona Wallace scared everyone at the conference with a presentation that offered a glimpse into a world dominated by AI, web3 and the metaverse. Her key message? Innovation will happen whether we’re ready or not.

The behavioural scientist, entrepreneur and ethicist said the only innovation that matters now is “social” innovation. “Innovation for profit is just not going to cut it,” said Wallace. “It has to be impact-driven rather than profit-driven.”

Wallace made the point that we need to work with greater urgency to provide the legislative and ethical frameworks to guide future technology development.

This, said Human Technology Institute co-director Nicholas Davis, makes the current period of change the most exciting in history. “We’re putting in tech regulation that will impact us for the next 30 years,” he said.

Collaboration and the appetite for change

An afternoon group discussion looked at the role collaboration plays in helping government work with various stakeholders to effect change.

Event MC and social innovator Nicola Hazell noted that government can no longer be just a buyer, funder and regulator when it comes to innovation. It needs to bring together groups with complementary skills and experience.

Melissa Witheriff, a former senior public servant who is now Australian innovation lead for technology company Avanade, said government is a safe place for innovation to flourish. “It can provide ideas in safe ways within the risk appetite of people inside the innovation ecosystem,” she said.

Queensland bureaucrat Allison Bambrick, who has more than 20 years’ experience in policy development and implementation, acknowledges risk is a major inhibitor of government innovation.

“It’s hard to know in government if you’re doing the right thing,” Bambrick said. “Sometimes a measure of success is staying out of the news.”

Hazell said it’s always been difficult to have a conversation about innovation in Australia because “there has never been a strong enough narrative” for people to seek change — we don’t have what technology guys call a “burning platform”. But that is no longer true, she said.

“Time is not on our side because the planet is dying,” she said. “Time is not on our side because there are people whose lives are at risk [because of climate change].

“The idea that we finally have a burning platform maybe presents the chance for the public sector to know that even the public is finally saying we need this to happen.”

The day ended with a Trust in Government dinner, which included a presentation of the latest Salesforce/Boston Consulting Group Trust Imperative report. It found 84% of citizens were willing to share their data with government, although they were evenly split on whether they would like this information to be used proactively or only with their permission.

The authors claim the global survey shows a direct link between innovative government service delivery and trusted citizen engagement.

Does that mean innovation is having an impact in this space? Can anyone hear that tree falling?

READ MORE:

BiiG 2023: Public servants need to get on board with the metaverse ASAP