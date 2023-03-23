Census privacy to be ensured by consultancy firm

Information Integrity Services has scored a $69,390 contract to help the Australian Bureau of Statistics ensure it has the best possible protection of privacy as it prepares for the 2026 population and housing census.

The ABS announced the appointment of IIS to conduct a review of privacy controls yesterday, with the contract and its dollar amount being separately disclosed on the Aus Tender website.

Consultants from IIS will report back to the ABS on how to manage and limit privacy risks as the bureau gears up to deliver the census.

General manager of the census division Duncan Young said the ABS was pleased to have the firm looking at privacy matters involved in the census.

“During every step of the Census, we are considering the privacy impact on individuals. Privacy is considered from the development of Census topics and questions through to the use of existing data sources to enhance Census data quality,” Young said.

“During this assessment there will be broad stakeholder consultation to help identify new privacy risks and concerns, to better understand known risks and develop a robust risk mitigation strategy.”

The contract period during which IIS is to conduct its assessment is seven months and it forms a part of the three-phase privacy assessment process that is to take place across the next three years.

This is a continuation of the review of privacy issues related to the census process that has taken place with the previous two censuses conducted in 2021 and 2016.

The ABS approach to privacy and security is also highlighted in a series of ‘stories’ on its web site outlining how the ABS manages data.

“Protecting peoples’ privacy and keeping their information secure is a key principle of the Census and the ABS. The Census and Statistics Act 1905 has provisions for the protection of personal information,” the ABS website says.

“Under this Act, the ABS cannot release personal information in a way that can identify a person or business. This includes not releasing any personally identified data to other government agencies.”

